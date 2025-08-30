CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway tri-oval

Lebanon, Tennessee

Qualifying Report

August 30

LEBANON, Tennessee (August 30, 2025) – Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, whose two-lap qualifying effort averaged 202.621mph, led a stellar qualifying session by Team Chevy on the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway tri-oval. For the second straight oval, David Malukas, the driver of the No. 4 Clarience Technologies A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, was a bridesmaid and will start on the outside of the front row for Sunday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

Also qualifying in the top ten for the Bowtie Brigade were Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet and Callum Ilott in the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet.

The pole win is Chevrolet’s 7th of the season, and a Chevrolet-powered driver will start from the inside of the front row for the 144th time since the introduction of the twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 engine formula in 2012. It’s the second time a Chevrolet-powered car has won the pole at Nashville Superspeedway.

The pole is O’Ward’s second of the season and seventh of his career, with all of them coming with Chevrolet power.

It’s his first pole on an oval, and the 26-year-old is still looking for his first race win from the pole.

Arrow McLaren now has 12 poles as a member of Team Chevy and their 31st as a team.

Malukas will start from the inside of the first row for the third time this season and the fourth time in his career.

Lundgaard will start from the inside of the second row, a timely best oval starting position for the Danish driver as he fights Scott Dixon for third in the final season standings.

Newgarden, a podium finisher at this race last year, will start sixth, marking the fifth straight oval race in which the Nashville resident will start in the first four rows.

Siegel qualified seventh, making Arrow McLaren’s average starting position for tomorrow 3.66, the team’s best aggregate of the season so far.

Prema’s Ilott, who had the ninth-best two-lap average, matched his best qualifying effort of the year, but unfortunately will start 18th after a nine-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet with a top speed of 202.257mph, led the lone 60-minute practice before qualifying, in which seven of the top ten were Bowtie-powered. Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Phoenix Investors A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet and Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Java House Chevrolet joined O’Ward in the top ten.

Tune-In Alert

Saturday, August 30

NTT INDYCAR SERIES High-Line and Final Practice – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/ 1:30pm (MT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, August 24

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix (225 laps)– 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Qualifying Results:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified on pole:

“The car has been great. Hats off to all the Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy guys and gals. I was super comfortable in Practice 1, and it wasn’t really scaring me going into Qualifying. I was confident and happy with what I had under me. It was all about going out there and executing.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 2nd:

I went out there and was, like, It’s going to be hard to beat, it was a perfect car. Just driving a beauty. It brought me home. That was sweet. Very easy going 200 miles. Can you imagine saying that? That was a piece of cake going 200 miles an hour. That’s because of the guys, the Foyt team. They did such a good job.

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 3rd:

“That was the best oval Qualifying of the year and safe to say of my career, too. It was the right time to do it fighting for P3 in the championship. We’re ahead of the 9 car, so let’s just carry on and make sure we focus on trying to win the race tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 7th:

“It was a good run. It felt good. It felt comfortable. I was flat for two laps, and that was what we needed to do. The team did their job. They gave me a good car I can trust right out of the gate. I went flat for two laps, and that’s all you can really do as a group.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 8th:

“I was just sort of peddling it there. I just didn’t have enough balance in the Dex Imaging Chevy. Just front balance-sort of understeering a little bit there, middle and off the corner. So you’re just sort of scrubbing speed at that point. But it is what it is. I love this place. We raced pretty well here. We started, like, twentieth there last year and finished fifth. So hopefully, we start a little bit further up the twentieth and we will even farther forward. “

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 9th:

“Overall a pretty good qualifying run as we found some speed from practice earlier this morning. I was a little bit loose on the first lap, but I managed to correct that and still be fast. The guys and girls at PREMA Racing have done a great job especially in the gap after Milwaukee to recover and find some speed. It’s a shame about the penalty, but we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 12th:

“The car’s not bad. Probably need to be a bit better there, but, we’ll see. Obviously, race running is gonna be quite different, a lot more downforce.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Phoenix Investors A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 14th:

“Well, it was two, honestly, really good laps. The second lap wasn’t quite as clean as the first. I got a little tight off of two. But, you know, I think the engineers did a great job. It’s two laps flat on a heavy trim. So, yeah, just a bummer. We’re gonna have to come from 14th. So, but I really like the race car, so should be fun.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Splenda Stevia Chevrolet qualified 16th:

” We had a great weekend last weekend, getting our first win and we are very happy with that! I have felt the love from everyone, but today it’s back to business! We are fully focused on finishing off the season strong. We are still in the running to reach the Top 10 in the championship, so that’s what we are looking to do. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet can get me there! We missed it a little bit in qualifying, I went out and stayed flat easily. Any time it feels easy you may have been little too conservative! We also have the grid penalty so we’ll move back a little bit, but we are not strangers to racing forward when it comes to ovals!”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 19th:

“We’ve just completed our final qualifying of the year. I did my best, we made some changes from Free Practice this morning, but we could have been a bit more trimmed. However, we didn’t want to risk it in qualifying as it’s the final race and we’re battling for the Rookie of the Year title, so it’s important to get a decent result. I’m happy with the car balance so hopefully that will be good for the race tomorrow as well and we can be competitive, gain some positions and have some fun.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Java House Chevrolet qualified 20th:

“Track was not super predictable. The balance is right. It was pretty easy. I just made a bit of a mess with the hybrid strategy, but, still the gap’s a little confusing because everything was right.

“We’ll have to understand it. But, ultimately, the car’s been great, through practicing, qualifying, and, I don’t see why that’ll change going into tomorrow. But, no idea yet on tire strategy.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 21st:

“An okay qualy run for us. I think that the gusty winds and the bump at 3 and 4 are the name of the game today. Whoever can handle both of those things the best is going to be on pole. I felt like we did a good job from practice 1 to qualifying. It was a really messy practice 1 for us and I think the name of the game was to get a clean qualifying run. We did that, and it’s not the best, but we can go forward in practice 2 and really focus on the race car. I think there is going to be a lot of tire degradation and with the bump and in 3 and 4 it’s going to be really tough. We’re alright and I think we can hold our heads up and look forward to the next event.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 25th:

“I think we just missed something. This is the first oval qualifying all year that we haven’t been decent and it felt like we’d taken the front wing off of the car. Not entirely sure how we could miss it by that much because in practice we were okay. We need to look at everything, something that we have to fix for the race but obviously we can race our way from the back and oval racing is fun so we’ll see what happens.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Pato O’Ward

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: It’s an all-Chevrolet front row. Pato O’Ward joins us, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Second NTT P1 award here. Matching pole position at the Thermal Club from earlier this year. First on an oval. Seventh career pole, fourth front row start here in 2025. Congratulations. Another box checked. Pole position on an oval.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, yeah, checking off boxes. That’s what we like to do. I’ve got a big one on the list this weekend. I’ve never won from pole ever, ever, ever. I’m determined to make it happen this weekend. Step one done and super happy with my car. I was very comfortable with it in qualifying — in practice and qualifying.

Yeah, we’ll see what practice later today has got in store, and we can make her as good as possible for the race.

THE MODERATOR: Questions for Pato O’Ward.

Q. Funny to think how much things have changed in a year, Pato. We came here last year, and the main topic surrounding you was, “Pato who?” That was the big thing. Here you are locked into second place in the championship pole position again. Talk a little bit about the year you’ve had from Nashville 2024 to here. It seems like you’re living in a very different world.

PATO O’WARD: It’s been a growing year, I must say. It’s been a successful year. I know in racing it’s either you win or bust, you know, but I think there’s a lot of value in seeing the growth that I have had this year, that the team has had this year.

Ultimately, it seemed like there was two championships going on, and it was Alex Palou with himself and us, the rest of the field. I think there are many ways to see how it went, but I think all in all it’s been successful.

We’re obviously proud of our efforts and how we keep on getting stronger and stronger. You know, we want to be in this position next year, but even closer to fighting for that championship. But yeah, I’m very pleased with how this year has gone, even though there’s obviously been quite a few things that stand out not being perfect, but there’s always things to work on and keep getting better.

Q. Pato, the entire team was just super strong in qualifying. Just kind of talk about why the Arrow McLaren car seems to take to this track so with well.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, the Arrow McLaren Chevys around here, even from last year, they’re very strong. I think in qualifying we kind of lost it there a bit last year, but this year all three cars are dialed in.

I think Christian is right behind me in third and Nolan is seventh, I believe. It’s the best qualifying that we’ve had as a team, I would say, all year. Like I said, hats off to all the work that has also been going on in the background by everybody at the shop, you know, the development program to deliver three very fast race cars. We’re going to be working hard this later practice session to make sure that we can all have a shot tomorrow.

Q. I know you haven’t done a lot of laps on the alternates yet, but what’s your read on the primes?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, I didn’t want to use the soft on the practice one, because I think you’re going to thank yourself to having a new set in the race. So we took a bit of a risk there, but didn’t really seem to be too much of an issue. I think obviously the deg on the soft is going to be more. It doesn’t seem to be so aggressive initially, but when it does start hitting a cliff, it seems to be very cliffy, I would say. From one lap to another you can be looking at a pretty big deficit.

On the black, I don’t think it will get to that point, at least from last year. I know it’s the same compound, so it doesn’t always translate identical, but I think we can expect quite a bit of how they behaved last year.

Q. Pato, two questions: Number one, you were on pole. Christian is third. Are there any team orders issued by the team?

PATO O’WARD: Team orders?

Q. Yeah.

PATO O’WARD: Not that I know of. At least they haven’t spoken to us about it, but we want to maximize the race for all three cars, right?

Q. Then the second question, do you maybe expect from Christian to help you against attack from Malukas to build you up?

PATO O’WARD: I think tomorrow if there’s going to be someone helping the other, it will probably end up being me helping him, because my championship position is secured. I know he’s fighting Dixie, so if there is any sort of help there, I think it’s going to be coming — or asked from me other than him to me, because it doesn’t really matter where I finish. We obviously all want to finish on the podium, so we’ll see.

They’re very long races. We don’t want to influence a race result by having to let one go or something like that. So hopefully just naturally kind of falls where it needs to.

Q. I just wanted to drill into what you were saying about the growth that you’ve had this year. I know consistency has obviously been a big factor. Has there been anything specific in either your driving or your approach that has kind of led to that newfound consistency compared to previous years?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah. I think I would like to say it’s just a bit of the experience, you know, just year after year trying to learn and really digest the seasons and really seeing where did we need to get better, were we making impulsive decisions, where we should have had a bit more of a cool head? You obviously will never have a perfect, perfect season, but you try and get there as much as you can.

My goal going into this year was actually completing every single lap of the year. I didn’t really have a win objective. I didn’t have really anything. I just wanted to finish every single lap. Sadly, that dream was crushed in Portland, but apart from that, at least from my side, I’ve been on that objective, and I’m proud of I’ve been able to accomplish it, at least up until this point in the season.

But there’s been many races as well where we were just not where we were supposed to be. We were just back there and really struggling. Our bad days are still too bad, I would say, but I think that goes to almost everybody in the grid, apart from the 10 car.

Everybody’s got bad days and bad weekends, but it just seems like they just seem to have one of those years. So it just made it so much more difficult to keep up and give him a challenge. But yeah, it’s been a year of growth in many ways, so I’m proud of that.

Q. You mentioned the team element as well. I know it’s been quite a big thing having at least two cars, most weeks, fighting. What big changes have you observed kind of within the team as well that’s led to this sort of season?

PATO O’WARD: It’s great. I mean, the more cars you have up there, the better result for everybody, the more motivation there’s naturally going to be. There’s obviously different strategies that you can be playing around with. If one car gets hosed by a certain yellow, maybe the other one doesn’t. You always kind of pick and choose. You can always save a weekend at least on one side, you know, or at least that’s what you hope to do.

But the objective is always to have the best weekend with every single car, but you know, in INDYCAR racing sometimes it is a gamble, and you never know what’s coming at you. So far there’s been a lot of work being done in the offseason and during the season to bring better tools to us drivers to extract more from the race cars or at least open the window a little bit more, making it a bit more friendly to carry in 250 laps, or 110 laps in a street course or something.

There’s been a lot of curses, I believe, that have been broken this year. One of those being also Zak was finally at a race win, which was nice to have, because it just seemed like every time he was there, we just never won. So that sucked, but it was nice to get that done and over with this year and having that experience with him.

On the technical side, obviously just having upgrades and new things to try week in, week out and seeing things actually work rather than just having options and not really having any growth in that part.

Q. I’m just wondering, because this track is quite unique in many ways over every other track we go to and the concrete surface, is there an added variable in that because of that type of surface? Are you noticing that as a driver?

PATO O’WARD: It obviously has some sort of play into that tire deg. This is the roughest surface that we go to. I think last year explained to how your race can be looking one way, but it can really change courses quite quickly if you don’t react and basically change lanes to the right one within, you know, a couple of seconds of maybe an incident or something like that.

I expect tomorrow to also be somewhat similar in the way that people are going to be on their toes and making decisions on the fly. Some people are going to get it right; some people are not. But we hope to be on the right end of that, and we just want to run our race and see what we can do.

Q. Has there been any variation from last year to this year in terms of how you go over the bump? Has it changed at all?

PATO O’WARD: I think the bump is a little bit — I know they grinded it down. I think it’s not much better. I don’t think it’s worse, but it would be great to see if we can make that second lane open up. That’s going to make the race so much better, especially on restarts and stuff.

The ovals this year have been — they’ve been great races. I was telling Rasmussen, that last stint of his in Milwaukee was bad ass. That’s how you want to win your first INDYCAR race. That was awesome to see.

Hopefully tomorrow that’s the show that we give all the fans here that choose to come out and support us and everybody on TV.

Q. A week to celebrate the Iowa win until you showed up at the track five days later. You had a week to celebrate the Toronto win, until you showed up —

PATO O’WARD: I showed up to the track the day after. I had maybe five hours or something. I had chicken wings.

Q. But the beauty of winning the last race of the year is you get to feel like king of the road for as long as you want. How much as a driver would be like to experience that, win the last race of the year and then just celebrate it?

PATO O’WARD: Straight to Vegas, the whole team, boom. No, I mean, you obviously — the year has already been a success, so whether it’s good or bad tomorrow, I don’t think it’s really going to play so much with how I feel about the year, because I’m proud of the work that everybody has done.

You know, proud of Chevy, obviously, bringing the power this weekend and giving us the tools to be able to get it done, at least in qualifying for now.

It really is all about tomorrow just trying to end on a high. But just if something goes wrong, it doesn’t mean that it’s been a bad year. You know, it doesn’t mean that your whole offseason has to be a bad time or something.

I’m going to do everything in my power to win tomorrow. Like I said, I’ve never won from pole, so I want to get that done.

Q. And how much can this year, the momentum, roll into next year and get off to a great start?

PATO O’WARD: It rolls. It’s a long offseason, so when we get to Sebring, we’ll be a little rusty, but there’s been growth every single year. I would say going into ’26 — for me the starts to my years have always been very calm. Well, maybe not calm, but they haven’t been always the strongest, I would say. I usually pick it up and get into the flow of things during the summer.

One of my objectives next year is to try and start the season as strong as possible because maybe looking back, Thermal was great, but all the other ones were just not quite there where we wanted to be. So I think it also starts in qualifying, to be fairly honest with you, just because this year has been the worst year I’ve ever qualified in INDYCAR, but it’s been the best championship year.

The points are awarded on Sunday, so who cares where you qualify? But I would love to make my life easier on Sunday and bumping those numbers up.

THE MODERATOR: Good luck tomorrow

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Saturday, August 30, 2025

David Malukas

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Wrapping up qualifying. The No. 4, second straight front row start here in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Third front row start of 2025 as well. You have a sly grin on your face. Disappointed, or how would you describe your result?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah. No, definitely disappointed. The guys just did a fantastic job. When it comes to Nashville here at the superspeedway, everybody is generally pretty much flat, right? It comes down to the guys in setup, and these guys just built a beautiful car.

I went out there and was, like, It’s going to be hard to beat, it was a perfect car. Just driving a beauty. It brought me home. That was sweet. Very easy going 200 miles. Can you imagine saying that? That was a piece of cake going 200 miles an hour. That’s because of the guys, the Foyt team. They did such a good job.

Yeah, that’s going to be hard to beat. Waiting all the way until the end, and yeah, I didn’t say anything this time. It doesn’t work. If you say stuff or don’t say stuff, it’s still — I wanted a sticker, man. I thought maybe we would get the sticker.

THE MODERATOR: Obviously a strong finish to the season when it comes to qualifying. Maybe that bodes well for whatever happens in 2026.

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, I think when you looks at the whole season as a whole from month of May onwards, we made big steps in qualifying. That’s from ovals, street courses, road courses. We really, really made some big gains. Looking at Portland to fast sixes as well and all the way to the end, so did a good job in qualifying. If there’s anything from the race car that we need to work on are road courses, but with ovals we’re there. It’s another day of (indiscernible). It’s a young crew. We’re going to keep pushing.

THE MODERATOR: You’ll still take a front row.

﻿DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, we’ll take a front row.

THE MODERATOR: Questions, please.

Q. A bit of engineering evolution as well. It seemed like no matter who you get paired with, you make some good speed. James Schnabel last week. Got some fun family stuff for him to take precedence this week. Michael Armbruster stepping in. Also hard to ignore among the greater Foyt-Penske technical alliance.

You keep showing folks that you can be right there up front. Tell me about the ability to continue to deliver these kinds of performances even with some pretty big personnel changes to adapt to.

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, I mean, it goes to show just from the whole AJ Foyt team, I mean, Armbruster has been very strong. He’s been our head of engineering overseeing everybody. I had no doubt in my mind with the step up in the change that we would do a very good job.

He made some fantastic calls right before we got into that car where we were listening in on the radio and coming up. I mean, the idea is never stop. Even if the car is on the grid, we’re always trying to figure out where are we going to be with tools, et cetera.

The plan that they gave me and all the information that they gave right before, I mean, it was right before I went into that car we had headsets on trying to figure out our strategy. We perfected it, and it worked out beautifully.

As soon as we went out, the track temp, everything played in our favor right where we were planning it to be. That just comes down to him and the guys.

So, I mean, just, like I said, fantastic execution from the guys.

Q. I have two questions. Number one for you, David, same good results like last week in Milwaukee. Despite that, Nashville is a little bit longer. Are there some similarities in the speedway design?

DAVID MALUKAS: Can you repeat the similarities from Nashville to Milwaukee?

Q. Yeah, some similarities in the way —

DAVID MALUKAS: Not really, to be honest. Just with the surface being different and this being a superspeedway, we’re going a lot quicker. I tried doing that high line in practice one, and it did not work out very well. I picked up a lot of marbling, and I tried to get it off the tires, and I just couldn’t. It really hurt it.

I don’t know how this race is going to play out. I think it’s going to be a big play on the high line session more than anything. I think that’s going to be very important. I think it’s very good that we’re doing that.

I don’t know. We’ll see how the racing goes, but that high line seemed like a struggle bus this morning. We’ll see how it’s going to be.

Q. Question number two: For the race tomorrow, in case we have the same brutal heat, do you think that can be an important factor?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, we have the different tire strategy with the primers and alternates this week. Any sort of heat changes, it’s going to have an affect on tire deg and results. Going to have different strategies up for play. I think it will help at the end of the day for different plays. Hopefully we’re going to be on the front end of that strategy and be out there at the top at the end.

Q. David, I think the officials changed the downforce level that you’re running here this year compared to last year. Could you talk a little bit about that? And then for qualifying, you probably trim out the car. Do you have an idea if your car is going to be as happy as you are now with the qualifying run? What it’s going to be like in race traffic?

DAVID MALUKAS: I think a lot of those answers are going to come the final practice session. A lot of changes we’re going to have to make. The car is going to be very different with heavy fuel going over that bump, especially in turn four. We’ll see how that goes. No, I think from a race car we’ll get our answer soon.

Q. (Off microphone.)

DAVID MALUKAS: It’s changed, but my memory from last year has dwindled, so…

Q. Is there any specific to your driving style that feels suited to the ovals or maybe anything that you like in an oval car that really seems to translate to kind of the whole range of tracks?

DAVID MALUKAS: No, I kind of just take it as it is. We found some success in ovals. Clearly we have speed. If I knew where my success was in ovals, I would definitely take it and put it in the road courses and street courses as well and have the trifecta of everything that there is for INDYCAR.

No, I don’t really know what it is. I just manage to connect with ovals, and I’ll take the performances as they come.

Q. Are you in the Premier League yet?

DAVID MALUKAS: I haven’t been able to play it, man. I haven’t been able to. Once the season ends, though, I’ll keep you updated. There’s going to be a lot more time for me to get them in the Prem.

THE MODERATOR: David, thanks. Congratulations on a front row start. Good luck with the practice coming up this afternoon

Chevrolet wins at Nashville Superspeedway: 1

2002 – Alex Baron – Blair Racing

Chevrolet poles at Nashville Superspeedway: 2

2025 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2005 – Tomas Scheckter – Panther Racing

Chevrolet podiums at Nashville Superspeedway: 5

Chevrolet podiums at Nashville Superspeedway by driver: Alex Barron (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Sam Hornish (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Pato O’Ward (1)

Chevrolet podiums at the Milwaukee Mile by team: Team Penske (2), Arrow McLaren (1), Blair Racing (1), Panther Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led at Nashville Superspeedway: 272

Chevrolet laps led at Nashville Superspeedway by driver: Sam Hornish (99), Josef Newgarden (54), Tony Renna (35), Alexander Rossi (32), Pato O’Ward (21), Scott Sharp (16), Alex Barron (11)

Chevrolet laps led at Nashville Superspeedway by team: Panther Racing (103), Team Penske (54), Arrow McLaren (53), Kelley Racing (51), Blair Racing (11)

Manufacturer History at Nashville Superspeedway

Wins (with competition):

3 – Honda (2024, 2005, 2004)

2 – General Motors (Chevrolet/Oldsmobile)

1 – Chevrolet (2002)

1 – Oldsmobile (2001)

1 – Toyota (2003)

Poles (with competition):

2 – Honda (2024, 2004)

2 – General Motors (Chevrolet/Oldsmobile)

1 – Chevrolet (2005)

1 – Infiniti (2002)

1 – Oldsmobile (1)

1 – Toyota (2003)