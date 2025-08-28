FAST FACTS: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot

Race weekend: Saturday, Aug.30-Sunday, Aug. 31

Track: Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile oval in Lebanon, Tennessee

Race distance:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot: 225 laps/299.25 miles

INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix: 65 laps/86.45 miles

Media Links: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by Willscot Entry List (PDF) | INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix Entry List (PDF) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)

Hybrid energy deployment parameters:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 155 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and two sets of alternate tires during the race. One additional set is available for use during the group session Saturday.

INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets for use throughout the event weekend. A carryover set from the Iowa Speedway race in July may be used during the pre-qualifying practice session Saturday.

X: @musiccitygp, @IndyCar, @INDYNXT, #INDYCAR, #MusicCityGP

Instagram: @musiccitygp, @INDYCAR, @INDYNXT, #INDYCAR, #MusicCityGP

Threads: @INDYCAR, @INDYNXT

Facebook: @MusicCityGP, @INDYCAR, @INDYNXT, #INDYCAR, #MusicCityGP

TikTok: @MusicCityGP, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR, #MusicCityGP

YouTube: @INDYCAR

Event website: www.musiccitygp.com

INDYCAR website: www.indycar.com

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone: Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner:

Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 AutoNation Honda), 47.5178 seconds, 201.520 mph (two laps)

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global), entrant points after qualifying was canceled.

One-lap qualifying record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Scott Dixon, 22.6952 seconds, 206.211 mph, July 18, 2003

INDY NXT by Firestone: Thiago Medeiros, 25.6508 seconds, 182.386 mph, July 16, 2004

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Final practice, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2; Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot, 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 9 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Jake Query, Michael Young and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot race (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday) can be heard live on network affiliates nationwide. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, INDY NXT by Firestone race (11:25 a.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award qualifying (2 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices also air live on SiriusXM 218, www.indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central):

SATURDAY, AUG. 30

8:05-8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, FS1

9:20 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Installation Laps

9:30-10:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice, FS1

11:35 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), FS2

1:05 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps), FS2

3:45-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group Session (Two groups, 15 minutes each), FS2

4:30-5:30 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, FS2

SUNDAY, AUG. 31

10:31 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix “Drivers, start your engines”

10:35 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix (65 laps/86.45 miles), FS1

1 p.m. – FOX on air

1:40 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

1:45 p.m. – Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot (225 laps/299.25 miles), FOX (Live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

Alex Palou became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since Cristiano da Matta in 2002 to clinch the series title with two races remaining when he clinched his third consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown Aug. 10 at Portland International Raceway.

became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since in 2002 to clinch the series title with two races remaining when he clinched his third consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown Aug. 10 at Portland International Raceway. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will be the 17th and final race of the 2025 season. There have been six winners in 16 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2024 season. Alex Palou (Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500, Road America, Iowa Speedway-2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit, World Wide Technology Raceway), Scott Dixon (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Couse), Pato O’Ward (Iowa Speedway-1, Streets of Toronto), Will Power (Portland International Raceway) and Christian Rasmussen (Milwaukee Mile) have all won in 2025.

(Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500, Road America, Iowa Speedway-2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit, World Wide Technology Raceway), (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Couse), (Iowa Speedway-1, Streets of Toronto), (Portland International Raceway) and (Milwaukee Mile) have all won in 2025. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will be the sixth oval race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. The first four oval races were won by drivers from four different teams. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-2), Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood (World Wide Technology Raceway), Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward (Iowa Speedway-1) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen (Milwaukee Mile).

(Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-2), Andretti Global’s (World Wide Technology Raceway), Arrow McLaren’s (Iowa Speedway-1) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s (Milwaukee Mile). The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will be the 10th INDYCAR SERIES event at Nashville Superspeedway. Scott Dixon and Colton Herta are the only former Nashville Superspeedway winners entered in the event. Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood won the three editions of the Music City Grand Prix held on the streets of downtown Nashville.

and are the only former Nashville Superspeedway winners entered in the event. Dixon, and won the three editions of the Music City Grand Prix held on the streets of downtown Nashville. The race for NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year will be decided during the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. Louis Foster of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing leads Robert Shwartzman of PREMA Racing by eight points (203-195) entering the event. Foster, the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone champion, won at Nashville Superspeedway in the INDYCAR developmental series last season. Shwartzman was named the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year after earning pole position.

of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing leads of PREMA Racing by eight points (203-195) entering the event. Foster, the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone champion, won at Nashville Superspeedway in the INDYCAR developmental series last season. Shwartzman was named the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year after earning pole position. Josef Newgarden has won 10 of the last 22 oval races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. Newgarden, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, raced at Nashville Superspeedway for the first time in 2024.

has won 10 of the last 22 oval races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. Newgarden, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, raced at Nashville Superspeedway for the first time in 2024. Twenty-two drivers have previous starts at Nashville Superspeedway . Scott Dixon has the most starts, with seven. Seven drivers have led laps at the track: Dixon 247, Kyle Kirkwood 67, Josef Newgarden 54, Alexander Rossi 32, Colton Herta 24, Pato O’Ward 21 and David Malukas 8 .

has the most starts, with seven. Seven drivers have led laps at the track: Dixon 247, 67, 54, 32, 24, and 8 Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 356th consecutive start, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record streak…Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 256th consecutive start, the third-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Josef Newgarden will attempt to make his 219th consecutive start, the sixth-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the INDYCAR SERIES record for starts with his 408th start May 25 at Indianapolis and will extend his record to 419 with a start Sunday…Dixon’s win July 6 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – his 59th INDYCAR SERIES win – extended two ongoing INDYCAR SERIES records he holds: seasons with a win (23) and consecutive seasons with a win (21). Dixon has extended two additional ongoing INDYCAR SERIES records he holds: podium finishes (145) and top-five finishes (216)…By leading 199 laps at Milwaukee, Alex Palou (1,718 laps led) passed Tony Stewart, Parnelli Jones, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Tom Sneva and ranks 25th on the all-time laps led list.

INDY NXT by Firestone Race Notes: