BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY WILLSCOT TO FEATURE COMPLETE FAN EXPERIENCE THIS WEEKEND

Fan Zone Weekend Activities Announced and Rising Pop Star Lillian Hepler to Perform National Anthem on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 27, 2025) – Get ready for a weekend of high-octane racing and unforgettable entertainment as the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot takes over Nashville Superspeedway. In addition to the great racing on track, INDYCAR championship weekend will provide a full-throttle fan experience.

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot Fan Zone will come alive with activities on Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and on Sunday from 9 am to 1:45 pm. Located just south of the main grandstand gates near Turn 1, the Fan Zone will feature live music, great food and beverages, interactive displays and plenty of opportunities to engage with the stars of INDYCAR all weekend long. All fans will be able to access the Fan Zone and its entertainment stage, with highlights including an INDYCAR Legends Fan Forum on Saturday at 12:30 pm and a special pre-race concert from The All-American Rejects on Sunday at noon.

True to Nashville’s roots, the weekend will be packed with live performances, bringing Music City’s signature sound to Nashville Superspeedway. Saturday will feature a performance from Brian Thomas & Band at 2 pm, while Sam Varga will take to the stage at 9:30 am Sunday. Big Machine Label Group rising pop star Lilian Hepler will deliver a powerful rendition of the National Anthem on Sunday just prior to the start of the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot (live on FOX beginning at 1 pm).

All weekend, fans will be able to meet and engage with the stars of INDYCAR. INDY NXT by Firestone will host an all-driver autograph session on Saturday at 2:30 pm in the American Legion display. On Sunday, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will sign autograph for fans in the American Legion display beginning at 9:30 am.

In addition to meeting the current stars of the sport, fans will be able to hear from some of INDYCAR’s greatest drivers during a special Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot Legends Fan Forum on Saturday at 12:30 pm on the Fan Zone stage. Bringing a combined 82 INDYCAR victories, six series championships and six Indianapolis 500 victories, Tony Kanaan, Arie Luyendyk, Bobby Rahal and Al Unser Jr. will take to the stage for an engaging Q&A session as they reflect on their legendary INDYCAR careers and field questions from fans.

In addition to the stage programming and driver appearances, Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot partners will provide unique experiences in the Fan Zone so fans should come ready to explore, taste and engage. For a full list of Fan Zone activations, visit musiccitygp.com.

On the track, the 2025 INDYCAR season will conclude in dramatic fashion this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, who has already clinched his fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES title and is chasing his ninth win of the season, will officially be crowned champion following Sunday’s race. Rookie phenom Dennis Hauger of Andretti Global clinched the INDY NXT by Firestone crown last weekend and he will be looking for his first oval victory and his seventh win of the 2025 season Sunday before he is officially celebrated as series champion after the INDY NXT race.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action as tickets are still available for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. Kids’ tickets start at just $10. Visit musiccitygp.com or call 866-RACE-TIX to secure your seats today.