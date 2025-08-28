Arrow McLaren 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Race Preview

Nashville Superspeedway

Race Date: Sunday, August 31

Round: 17/17

Total Laps: 225

Total Race Distance: 299.25 miles/481.6 km

Length: 1.33 miles/2.14 km

Number of Turns: 4

Session Start Times:

Practice 1: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:05 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:05 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. EDT High Line/Final Practice: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT Green Flag: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 505 points

Average starting position: 8.0

Average finishing position: 6.8

Best starting position: 1st, The Thermal Club

Best finishing position: 1st, 2x, most recent at Toronto

Career at Nashville Superspeedway:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P7, 2024

Best finishing position: P2, 2024

“We’ve clinched second in the championship, but there’s still plenty to play for in Nashville. We were very close to the win last year, and getting to that top step would be the perfect way to end the season. Credit to the 5 crew and the entire team for a job well done all season long. We want to end the year the proper way and keep the momentum going as we hit the offseason.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 22nd, 200 points



Average starting position: 14.1

Average finishing position: 17.9

Best starting position: P4, Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P8, Road America

Career at Nashville Superspeedway:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P27, 2024

Best finishing position: P18, 2024

“With one race to go, we’re focused on delivering a strong performance and ending the season on a high. The 6 crew has poured so much into these last few months, and we’re determined to see that effort pay off when it counts on Sunday.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 426 points

Average starting position: 10.4

Average finishing position: 8.6

Best starting position: P2, 2x, most recent at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P2, Barber

Career at Nashville Superspeedway:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P21, 2024

Best finishing position: P19, 2024

“Our goal is clear this weekend: race up front and do everything possible to secure third in the championship. My first year with Arrow McLaren has been really enjoyable, and I’d love to close it with a strong result to reward the team’s effort. We showed good pace in traffic last weekend, and we’ll be looking to carry that same speed into Nashville.”