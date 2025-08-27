Meyer Shank Racing Prepped to Cap Its Best-Ever INDYCAR Season in Nashville Finale

Rosenqvist will run a “Maximum Metallica” livery for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

PATASKALA, Ohio (August 26, 2025) – A season that has seen Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES squad rewrite most of its record book, gives the team one more chance to reach further heights with this weekend’s season-ending Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

The Ohio-based team’s new season standards set in 2025 includes number of races led (8), top-10 finishes (21), top-five finishes (six) and two podiums, while its drivers are both poised to earn MSR’s best-ever finishes in the series standings.

The 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway D-shaped oval will host the last of the season’s 17 races on the 2025 calendar, as MSR looks to finish with both Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda) in the top 10 in championship points for the first time since joining the series in 2017.

Armstrong leads the way for MSR heading into the finale, as a run of nine top-10 finishes in the last 10 races (and 12 total) has catapulted the New Zealand-born pilot into a tie for 6th in the standings. Armstrong showed speed in his first trip to the concrete circuit in Nashville a year ago, qualifying 12th and finishing a solid seventh.

Rosenqvist’s strong start to the season has him ninth in the points, but the Swede is just a lone point out of eighth and trails the sixth-place tie by just six points. Rosenqvist, who will run a car that celebrates the new Maximum Metallica channel on Sirius XM, qualified a quick third for last year’s Nashville event, but was eliminated in an early crash.

The 2025 season-ending Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will feature a two-day format, with Saturday’s first practice at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. and the final practice at 5:30 p.m. All of Saturday’s action can be seen live on FS2. Sunday’s 225-lap race gets underway on FOX at 2 p.m. Every INDYCAR session and the race can be heard live on Sirius XM radio Channel 218.

Marcus Armstrong: “Should be a great weekend and I really like the Nashville oval. I gelled well with the track last year and it was a lot of fun for me. We know we have a really strong package, so we should be able to kick some tail and finish the season with a podium or at the very least, my 12th top-10 finish.”



Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m beyond pumped for our Metallica livery this weekend. I think it’s one of the best looking race cars ever! And I’ve said that a lot this year. Ready to get some redemption this weekend after a tough stretch of races for me. Hopefully can end the year on a high note.”