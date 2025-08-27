Cusick Motorsports Joins INDY NXT by Firestone in 2026 with HMD Motorsports Technical Alliance

August 27, 2025 — Cusick Motorsports is proud to announce its debut in the INDY NXT by Firestone series for the 2026 season. The team will field a two-car program, with a focused approach on developing top-tier talent for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

As part of the effort, Cusick Motorsports will form a technical alliance with HMD Motorsports, which will shift to a four-car operation in 2026. The collaboration will combine Cusick Motorsports’ fresh team identity with HMD Motorsports’ proven technical expertise, creating more opportunities for aspiring INDYCAR drivers.

Cusick Motorsports will maintain its own branding, management structure, and social presence while benefiting from HMD Motorsports’ extensive experience and championship-winning pedigree. Both organizations share the goal of offering more variety in the INDY NXT by Firestone paddock, ensuring a healthier, more competitive environment beyond just a few dominant teams.

Founded in 2021 by Don Cusick, Cusick Motorsports has competed in multiple Indianapolis 500 events, fueled by strong partnerships and a commitment to accessibility in motorsports. The team’s expansion into INDY NXT reinforces its mission to identify and elevate talented drivers earlier in their careers.

HMD Motorsports, established in 2019 by Henry and Daiva Malukas, has built a track record of success in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, securing multiple driver and team championships as well as Rookie of the Year honors and helped launch the careers of many. By streamlining its own program, HMD Motorsports is positioned to provide robust technical support to Cusick Motorsports.

“This is a monumental step for Cusick Motorsports as we put our efforts toward supporting drivers earlier in their careers before they make the jump to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” commented Cusick Motorsports Team Owner Don Cusick. “We’ve built our reputation on opening doors and creating opportunities, and now we can start doing that earlier in a driver’s journey with the help of HMD Motorsports. Our technical alliance with HMD Motorsports gives us the foundation to compete at a high level from day one, and that’s critical if we want to put our drivers in a position to win and move up the ladder.”

“HMD Motorsports is looking forward to helping bring a new team up to speed,” added HMD Motorsports Team President Mike Maurini. “We know what it takes to succeed in INDY NXT, and by working with Cusick Motorsports, we can pass on that knowledge while still competing at the front of the field. This partnership is about cultivating talent and giving the paddock more variety in team culture, leadership, and approach. Bringing more team variety to the paddock will allow for healthier and more exciting racing.”

“This is a giant step forward for Cusick Motorsports, our partners, and our fans,” added Billy Morgan, Director of Cusick Motorsports. “Growth into a full-time entry has long been the goal for our team, and we are excited to seize this opportunity through an alliance with HMD Motorsports. We look forward to helping the next generation of INDYCAR champions develop in motorsports and their professional careers.”

Cusick Motorsports will make its INDY NXT by Firestone debut in 2026 with the technical support of HMD Motorsports. Additional details will be shared in the lead-up to the season. For more information on Cusick Motorsports, please visit them online at www.CusickMotorsports.com