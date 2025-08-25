Race Report: Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250

MILWAUKEE (Aug. 25, 2025) — David Malukas drove the Clarience Technologies Chevrolet to an eighth place in the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 this afternoon.

And here’s the rest of the story.

Malukas started second in his No. 4 machine and took the lead from pole winner Alex Palou on lap 16 of the 250 lapper. Malukas led through lap 40 but Palou came storming back. Malukas made his first stop on lap 58 and emerged third. However it was the next stop on lap 103 and its consequences that set the stage for a remarkable comeback.

During this stop, everything went exceptionally well.

A problem on the pit-stop under green flag conditions resulted in Malukas dropping to 18th and a lap down to Palou because the caution came out for Will Power’s wall contact after Malukas’s stop. By the next round of stops , Malukas was back on the lead lap on lap 145 due to a wave-around and he was in 16th on the lead lap. Flawless stops, masterful driving and fierce determination saw him climb to eighth when the checkered flew 105 laps later.

“Well, I’m not going to lie, we needed a few more yellows after our pit incident, and maybe we actually could have been fighting for the win again,” Malukas said afterwards. “The car was just so fast. The guys built an incredible car underneath me. I mean, it was just me and Palou really out there when I think of pace-wise.

“We were just on another level – just a big shout out to all these guys. And, obviously, James (Schnabel), (who was) not going to be here for the race, but he did an incredible job getting the setup where it needed to be before he had to go for baby duties. (First child for James and Mariel). But overall, a lot to be proud of. Right? It’s been another weekend of “almost,” but, you know, we keep building this team, we’re going to keep striving. We have one more chance to do it. We’re all going to put our 110% effort right at the end, and we’re going to get something. We’re going to get a sticker. We’re going to get a podium. We’re going to get something. I know it.”

Santino Ferrucci, who started the race in 21st sporting a new livery, gave the No. 14 Phoenix Investors Chevrolet a gritty drive after what he called a very “up-and-down” day. Although there were two instances where he went a lap down there were a couple more when he almost went a lap down.

However, he never gave up. Following the final stop for fresh tires, he gained three spots with some quick work by his crew. Unfortunately, the tire degradation was high enough that after the few opening laps, the cars would start sliding around and passing became more challenging.

Post Race: Santino chats with crew chief Steve McKenzie (right), Larry Foyt (left) and race engineer Adam Kolesar).

“Very up and down day,” said Ferrucci, who finished 14th after starting 21st. “My car was really quick. Just, kind of unlucky with some of the cautions and, we ended up going a lap down.

“We made it back up, but almost went a lap down again, and made it back up. So, yeah, a bit of a yo-yo race. All-in-all, happy to complete the entire 250 laps and have Awesome pit stops. I mean, the fact that we made up spots on every stop was pretty cool. So, passed a bunch of people and the guys did a great job.”

The striking No. 14 Phoenix Investors Chevy at speed on the Milwaukee Mile.

Armed with fresh tires, Christian Rasmussen pulled off a gutsy outside pass of leader Alex Palou (on older tires) to win his first NTT INDYCAR Series victory for ECR. Trailing the two at the line were Scott McLaughlin, Rasmussen’s teammate Alexander Rossi, and Pato O’Ward.

Malukas’s race engineer James Schnabel did not work the race because he flew home to North Carolina yesterday to be in time for the birth of his first child, a daughter born today to wife Mariel. Baby and mother are doing well.

Ferrucci’s normal strategist Mike Armbrester moved to Malukas’s car and Team President Larry Foyt was back on the 14 pit stand as Ferrucci’s race strategist.

“Miller Lite Man” Doug Gilman (pictured above) was on hand to enjoy the INDYCAR race and have some fun with social media. Gilman tossed a can of beer to Santino Ferrucci after the very hot INDYCAR race at Road America. Ferrucci caught the Miller Lite can of beer and chugged it after exiting his out-of-fuel car in Turn 1. Gilman met Ferrucci in the team’s transporter. Gilman then received a case of the special Miller Lite 50th Anniversary beer from Ferrucci (arranged through INDYCAR which is a promotional partner of Miller Lite/Molson beer).

The season finale takes place next Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be broadcast by FOX starting at 2 p.m. ET.