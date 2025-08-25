Race Recap: Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 @ Milwaukee Mile

Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 @ Milwaukee Mile

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the iconic Milwaukee Mile for the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 this weekend, for 250 laps around the world’s oldest continuously operating racetrack.

JHR showed strong performance at Milwaukee’s doubleheader in 2024, when Conor Daly earned JHR its first NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium after starting Race One in 25th. With that in mind, expectations were high entering the weekend’s condensed schedule. The #76 quickly showed speed like the team was expecting, ending Practice 1 in third.

Conor qualified the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P9, but started the race in P8 after inheriting a position due to a competitor’s engine change. Teammate Sting Ray Robb struggled to find speed during qualifying, putting the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P19 to start Sunday’s race.

The #76 started the race showing shades of 2024’s performance, as Conor took four positions on the first lap using the outside line. Running in the top half of the field for most of the day, Conor remained in a position to make a late run towards the podium. Sprinkles of rain forced a late yellow lasting 13 laps, opening many different strategies to end the race. This late shakeup halted Conor’s momentum up the field, bringing the #76 home in P13.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “Wrapped up Milwaukee here, obviously a really fun start. I got a lot of positions right at the beginning of the race. But we have a lot to look at as a team. We had some difficult cycles in and out of the pits and we just have to figure that out. There were a lot of weird things going on with the car that we just have to analyze. I appreciate what the team has done for me and today was definitely disappointing for us, we were obviously aiming high being here. I appreciate the entire team for getting us to this point. We have one more and we’re looking to finish it off strong.”

Coming off a crash late in Final Practice, Sting Ray Robb and the No. 77 started in the thick of things, but did great to run clean through early chaos, avoiding a lap one incident that could’ve ended his weekend early. Sting Ray continued to run clean in traffic while avoiding incidents as they happened. During the late yellow for rain, an incident forced Sting Ray to a halt on pitlane, losing a handful of laps in the process. Sting Ray and the #77 ended the day in P23.

Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet: “Two day show in Milwaukee is wrapped up. Day one: room to improve in Qualifying, but Practice 2, I got my hopes up. I knew we had a great race car but unfortunately, I made the team work a lot harder for it yesterday in the final laps putting it into the wall. The team got it back together in no time and went out for the race and fought really hard for the first half of the race. It was a tough day overall, the result was just not what we were looking for.

I think that we have a lot to learn but congratulations to Team Chevy, and to Christian Rasmussen. We were teammates back in 2022. It’s cool to see you get your first win here in INDYCAR and hopefully I’m not too far behind you. But we’re onto Nashville, last race of the year. I’m hoping we’ll have a great car there, this team has been working so hard all year. They’ll give us a great package and I know we will be ready.”

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of JHR: “High expectations for us coming into this weekend after last year’s performance. Conor was fast all weekend and fast in some moments of the race, but unfortunately we finished P13. Anything can happen in INDYCAR though. Congratulations to Christian Rasmussen, starting from the back after a penalty and ended up winning the race. That’s what INDYCAR is about, and we’re very proud to go racing in this phenomenal series.

Now we’re looking forward to next weekend, Nashville, the last race of the championship. We were fast last year so we’ll see what can happen.

Thank you to all the sponsors, the drivers, the team, everyone. I want to thank the team especially, they did a great job getting the crashed car ready for today’s race, and now we look forward to next weekend.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES ends the 2025 season next weekend, heading to Nashville Superspeedway for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on August 31st, live on FOX at 2:00PM ET.