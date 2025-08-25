NTT IndyCar Series in Milwaukee

Late Charge Delivers First Win to

Rasmussen in Milwaukee Stunner

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025) – Christian Rasmussen got the break he needed from Mother Nature, and then he and Ed Carpenter Racing did the rest.

Rasmussen used deft tire strategy by his team during a late caution period and then powered his No. 21 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet past the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of pole sitter and freshly crowned series champion Alex Palou with 16 laps to go to win the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 on Sunday, his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory.

“Today was amazing,” Rasmussen said. “We were so good on new tires, even compared to other cars on new tires. Wow – that’s a good day, a good Sunday.”

2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season champion Rasmussen, in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with ECR, earned his breakthrough victory in his 30th career start. He became the newest first-time winner in the series since fellow Danish driver Christian Lundgaard in July 2023 at Toronto, and this was the first victory for ECR since Rinus VeeKay triumphed in May 2021 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“I knew this was coming for Christian,” team owner Ed Carpenter said. “He’s the best there is right now on short ovals, He has shown it all season long. That yellow played to his hand, and he did an amazing job taking advantage of his new tires and Chevy power. It feels so good; it’s been a while since we’ve won a race.”

Rasmussen beat Palou to the finish by 1.9463 seconds after taking the lead on Lap 235 of 250. Scott McLaughlin finished third in the No. 3 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Chevrolet of Team Penske, tying his season best.

Alexander Rossi finished a season-best fourth in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet to put two ECR cars in the top five at the checkered flag for the first time this year. Pato O’Ward rounded out the top five in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Palou, who led 199 laps, saw a 2.011-second lead over McLaughlin evaporate when sprinkles around the historic 1.015-mile oval were reported on Lap 209, triggering the fifth and final caution period of the race.

During that caution, Palou, McLaughlin and third-place Josef Newgarden elected to stay out of the pits and keep their track position. Meanwhile, Rasmussen, Rossi and O’Ward were among a handful of drivers to dive into the pits for a quick change to fresh Firestone Firehawk tires, knowing speed diminished quickly when tire wear ramped up during this race.

After the restart on Lap 222, it took Rossi and Rasmussen just one lap to climb to fourth and fifth, respectively. Rasmussen then passed Rossi for fourth, with his sights set on Newgarden in third.

Rasmussen dove under Newgarden’s No. 2 Snap-on Team Penske Chevrolet in Turn 3 on Lap 227 and was .6 of a second behind second-place McLaughlin and 2.2 seconds behind Palou.

But the traction provided by the fresh Firestone tires – Palou, McLaughlin and Newgarden each made their final stops on Laps 196 or 197, nearly 15 laps earlier than Rasmussen – proved decisive.

Rasmussen was gobbling time on every area of the track with fresh rubber and his typically aggressive style, driving around McLaughlin with a high-line move in Turn 2 on Lap 230. Palou was 1.321 seconds ahead in the lead, but it appeared to be only a matter of time until Rasmussen would catch the four-time series champion and pounce.

That moment arrived on Lap 235 when Palou and Rasmussen went side by side through Turns 3 and 4, inches apart, with Palou hugging the low line and Rasmussen in the high groove. Rasmussen edged ahead on the front straightaway, officially taking the lead for good at the start-finish line, and finally got around Palou for clear sailing in Turn 1 on Lap 236.

It was the first time Rasmussen led all day, a spot he wouldn’t surrender. The Dane held steady while navigating lapped traffic over the closing laps for his momentous first win, which maybe shouldn’t be considered a stunner considering he, Palou and O’Ward are the only three drivers to finish in the top 10 in all five series oval races this season.

“We were talking before the race that if there was a late caution, then we want to go on new tires because it is such an advantage,” Rasmussen said. “There were more people that did it than I thought there would in that last stint, but it was definitely the right choice.”

The runner-up finish for Palou was his 12th top-three result in 16 starts this season, with eight victories. But finishing second also ended his chance to tie fellow legends A.J. Foyt and Al Unser for the most victories in an INDYCAR SERIES season, 10, at the season-ending Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by Willscot on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Nashville Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).