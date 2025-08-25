Honda Drivers in Milwaukee

August 24, 2025

— MILWAUKEE, WI

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou scores 12th podium finish of 2025

Scott Dixon, Marcus Armstrong notch top-10 results for Honda

Louis Foster extends Rookie of the Year points lead

Alex Palou scored his 12th NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium finish of 2025, coming up just short in the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250.

Palou led 199 of 250 laps and seemed set for victory before a late-race rain shower allowed the cars behind to pit for new tires with just 37 laps remaining in the race.

Palou would hold off most of the competitors, finishing 10 seconds ahead of P3, and would ultimately come home second, just under two seconds behind first-time winner Christian Rasmussen.

Both Palou and Honda have both wrapped up their respective drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship titles prior to the Milwaukee weekend, but the third title on the line will go down to the wire. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster extended his lead in the Rookie of the Year championship standings to eight points over P2 in that title race with one race still to play—finishing 17th, just one place ahead of rival Robert Shwartzman.

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon and Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong both worked their way through the field to get top-10 results for Honda. Dixon started P14 and would cross the line ninth, while Armstrong drove from P16 to P10 at the line.

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Honda Race Results

2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 12th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 15th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 16th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 20th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 21st Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 22nd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 24th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second: “This was the most fun I’ve had on an oval—outside of the 500. I think this was my best-ever race on an oval and I’m super happy. Obviously, it would have been a bit nicer if we could have gotten the win, but I think we had all the power today from Honda, we had everything we needed, we just weren’t as lucky as maybe some of the other races where we’ve used this strategy.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Congrats to Alex and the Chip Ganassi Racing #10 team for the pole and podium at Milwaukee. Of course, we always want to walk away with a win, but it was great seeing him lead so many laps and fighting at the end. This is all thanks to the hard work of the people at HRC and Honda and our teams.”

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns for the final race of the 2025 season—the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on August 31.

