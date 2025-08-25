Arrow McLaren 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Race Report

Milwaukee Mile

Race Date: Sunday, August 24

Round: 16/17

Total laps: 250

Total Race Distance: 250 miles/402.3 km

Length: 1 mile/1.6 km

Number of Turns: 4

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 3rd

Finishing position: P5

Championship position: 2nd, 505 points

“Fifth today here in Milwaukee but the highlight of the day was that we secured second place in the championship. We’re locked in, and it’s the best championship result we’ve ever had up to date for myself and the team. I can’t wait for Nashville next week. We’re going to try to leave with a win, and we were quite close to that last year.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 17th

Finishing position: P6

Championship position: 4th, 426 points

“Very good race here in Milwaukee. I was really excited coming into this weekend. Last year I didn’t have a particularly fun experience, so it’s great leaving this weekend with pretty much by far the best oval race I’ve raced. The team did a great job, and it gives us momentum to carry into Nashville to see if we clinch third in the championship. That’s the ultimate goal, so we’ve got to crack on. Right now, we’re just proud of what we did this weekend.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 18th

Finishing position: P27

Championship position: 22nd, 200 points

“I tried to go low where there wasn’t a lot of grip. I got a little greedy on power and spun. It’s extremely frustrating on my part. I felt really good in the Final Practice and we were fast. I was trying to be aggressive and make moves. We’ll focus forward on a strong weekend in Nashville.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“Great weekend. Pato clinched P2 in the championship. Great win for Team Chevy and Christian Rasmussen. Christian had another solid performance with a second straight P6 on an oval where he’s improving a lot. We’re happy with that result. Nolan will definitely learn from this. It’s part of the growing pains. But, all in all, a great weekend for us and we’re on to Nashville.”