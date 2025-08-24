Justin Wilson Documentary, ‘Bad Ass Wilson: His Life, His Legacy’ Announced

Marshall Pruett and CoForce Announce Justin Wilson Documentary,

‘Bad Ass Wilson: His Life, His Legacy’

West Allis, WI (August 24, 2025) – On the 10th anniversary of losing an incredible racer, father, husband

and friend, Marshall Pruett and CoForce are proud to announce “Bad Ass Wilson: His Life, His Legacy”

documentary film that will bring the story of Justin Wilson to a wider audience.

The long-form production will exhibit CoForce’s capabilities and artistry in film-based storytelling, and is being made with the full support of the Wilson family, including Stefan Wilson, Justin’s younger brother

and fellow IndyCar racer.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since we lost Justin,” said Wilson, who serves as a producer on the project. “It’s super heartwarming to see that all these years later, he’s being remembered and celebrated by so many who knew him. Having seen some of the behind the scenes clips of the film, I think his fans are going to really enjoy it, and it gives the new generation of motorsport fans, those who didn’t know him, a chance to see what made him a fan favorite.”

INDYCAR has partnered with the production and will look to promote and distribute the documentary via the series’ digital platforms. The official premiere date of “Bad Ass Wilson: His Life, His Legacy” will be announced at a later time.

“No matter what happened on track, Justin’s fellow drivers respected him for his excellent race craft and tremendous competitive spirit,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “He was always a leader in the paddock and an invaluable source of advice and wisdom among his fellow competitors. INDYCAR looks forward to joining forces with Marshall and CoForce to share this important story with our fans and a wider audience across the globe.”

Marshall Pruett launched the film project and is co-directing and co-executive producing the documentary with CoForce’s Max Butler.

“Justin was hugely influential for so many of us, but since August 24, 2015, a lot of new fans have come into the sport that didn’t get to see or meet Bad Ass Wilson,” Pruett said. “That’s what came to mind as this anniversary approached and why I wanted to set a documentary in motion with CoForce. Behind the scenes, the racing industry has really embraced the film as dozens of people, along with IndyCar, IMSA, and other series where he competed, have gotten involved. Everyone’s helping because it’s Justin. We’re doing this for his family, and especially his daughters Jane and Jess.”

CoForce Owner and CEO Jonny Baker is eager for the company to generate its first feature film.

“We’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with Marshall on a number of initiatives now, and when he presented this idea, it really was an honor to dive right into making the documentary,” Baker said. “This is a great project and a chance to amplify our abilities as storytellers. Having the support of the Wilson family is key, and there have been some unbelievable collaborators who’ve come forth as we’ve gone into production. A special thank you to everyone at INDYCAR as well for their support, as without them, this would not be happening.”

A new and dedicated site for the documentary, BadAssWilson.com, has been established as the long-term home of the film, which will include extras and additional news throughout the progression of the film’s production.

Updates and promotional materials showcasing the film’s production status, including an in-person debut event, will be published via the CoForce (@coforcecrew) social media channels.