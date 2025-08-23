2025 IndyCar in Milwaukee

August 23, 2025

— MILWAUKEE, WI

Honda driver Alex Palou follows up championship clinch with sixth Honda-powered pole on the year

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, sets the fifth fastest time

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood seventh quickest as all three Honda winners this year qualify in the top-10

Alex Palou may have wrapped up the championship the last time out, but there was no slowing him down as he scored his sixth pole position of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250.

The Chip Ganassi Racing #10 driver has scored eight victories so far this season and has wrapped up his third consecutive drivers’ championship and fourth title in five years—and is chasing a record 10 wins in a single season.

Palou’s stellar year has also catapulted Honda to the manufacturers’ title, wrapping up that championship also with two races still to run. Honda teams and drivers have scored 12 wins in 15 races so far in 2025—including the Indianapolis 500.

Palou, along with Scott Dixon and Kyle Kirkwood have notched all 12 wins for Honda, and have also all notched top-10 qualifying speeds in today’s qualifying from the Milwaukee Mile. Honda is looking for their first win in Milwaukee since the series returned for a doubleheader last year.

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon set the fifth fastest time in qualifying, but will roll off P14 following a penalty. While Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood set the seventh fastest time, and will start P6 for tomorrow’s race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal qualified eleventh fastest, just ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s #18 Honda of Rinus VeeKay.

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

5th Scott Dixon

7th Kyle Kirkwood

11th Graham Rahal

12th Rinus VeeKay

14th Marcus Ericsson

15th Devlin DeFrancesco

16th Marcus Armstrong

20th Kyffin Simpson

22nd Louis Foster -R

24th Jacob Abel -R

26th Colton Herta

27th Felix Rosenqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified first: “Number one! It’s good, good for Honda! I think it’s been our best qualifying—it means the most to me this year. Getting the pole here at a place that I’ve personally struggled, last year we didn’t have the speed we needed, but this year it’s been amazing. The car has been super good, the balance has been super good, the power we have from Honda has been amazing. I cannot wait to be leading the grid tomorrow heading into turn one with our #10 Honda car.”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) qualified seventh: “I’m very happy with our performance today. Honda gave us great power and a really drivable package—which is something that we needed. Year-over-year we feel a lot better than we did last year and progression is Honda’s middle name. I’m glad to see it and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Where to Watch

Sunday’s Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 from the Milwaukee Mile will air live on Fox at 1 PM CT / 2 PM ET.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on