Dave Portnoy to Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot

DAVE PORTNOY TO RIDE IN “FASTEST SEAT IN SPORTS” AT THE 2025 BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY WILLSCOT

FOX Sports Newest Contributor and Barstool Sports Founder to Get High-Speed Tour of Nashville Superspeedway in INDYCAR’s Epic Two-Seat Race Car on Aug. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 18, 2025) – Turbocharging the excitement of INDYCAR Championship Sunday, INDYCAR and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot today announced that FOX Sports personality and Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports on Sunday, August 31. Portnoy will help lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag at the final event of the 2025 season with the 225-lap race on the fast 1.5-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval (live on FOX at 2 pm ET on Aug. 31).

The Fastest Seat in Sports is INDYCAR’s adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride that features celebrities and special guests riding in a custom-built, two-seat NTT INDYCAR SERIES race car that leads the field of drivers to the green flag.

Following the recent announcement of the collaboration between FOX Sports and Barstool Sports to create unique and engaging content across multiple platforms, Portnoy will officially make his FOX Sports debut on Saturday, Aug. 30 as part of the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” college football showcase with the Texas Longhorns visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes. The next day, Portnoy will bring his passion, unique personality and massive following to INDYCAR to celebrate the season finale for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.

Portnoy’s Fastest Seat in Sports experience at Nashville Superspeedway will see him follow in the tire tracks of sports legends like Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl championships and FOX’s lead NFL analyst, who rode in the INDYCAR two-seater at the Indianapolis 500 in May. FOX MLB analyst and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez also enjoyed a high-speed ride in the unique INDYCAR SERIES car at St. Petersburg in the 2025 season opener. Other Fastest Seat in Sports passengers include Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs, music stars Lady Gaga, Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects, Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi and Riley Green, along with Hollywood personalities like Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu.

Portnoy’s visit to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will help put the exclamation point on FOX’s inaugural season as the exclusive broadcaster of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The partnership has delivered expanded coverage, immersive storytelling and unprecedented reach across FOX platforms. Viewership for INDYCAR on FOX has averaged 1.42 million total viewers through 15 races this season, representing a 28% increase over the same period in 2024. This season’s Indianapolis 500 drew 7.09 million viewers, making it the most-watched edition of the iconic race in 17 years.

“We are excited to welcome Dave Portnoy to INDYCAR and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot, and we hope he enjoys his ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports,” said Anne Fischgrund, President of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. “His energy and the momentum generated by FOX Sports and Barstool Sports will amplify the excitement of Championship Sunday and help us celebrate the culmination of an incredible INDYCAR season.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot has become a marquee event in American motorsports, combining championship INDYCAR racing with Nashville’s signature entertainment, cuisine and culture. Fans can expect a full weekend of festivities including live music, fireworks, camping, driver meet-and-greets and the return of Vintage Indy™.

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will take place Aug. 30-31 at Nashville Superspeedway. A variety of tickets remain available, including Sunday grandstand tickets starting at $50 and kids’ tickets are priced at just $10 with the purchase of an adult grandstand ticket. Tickets, parking, camping, hospitality passes and more can be purchased at musiccitygp.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 866-RACE-TIX (866-722-3849).