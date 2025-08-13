2025 USF PRO 2000 Championship Review

Max Garcia at Portland. Gavin Baker Photography

TSO NOTE from Patrick: I thought it would be a good idea to get everyone caught up on the young driver’s who will soon be appearing in the INDY NXT by Firestone and NTT INDYCAR Series.

To do that properly, please welcome Jonathan Grace, who was in Portland who will be summarizing and highlighting the USF Pro Championships title winners. The USF Pro Championships concluded their seasons at Portland International Raceway this past weekend. Among his many outlets, Jonathan works with Sportscar365.com, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and now TrackSideOnline.com presented by Honda.

I will run these reports over the next couple days, starting with the USF Pro 2000 presented by Continental, the top step of the USF ladder, that feeds driver’s to the INDY NXT series.



BY JONATHAN GRACE

PORTLAND, Ore. – 2025 USF Pro 2000 driver’s champion Max Garcia capped off his title-winning rookie campaign with a clean sweep of the final two races of the season at Portland International Raceway this past weekend.

Garcia mathematically wrapped up the driver’s title three races early during the first race of the double-header weekend at the Continental Tire Grand Prix of Toronto, securing his second championship along the USF Pro ladder in as many years for Pabst Racing.

Max Garcia picks up his championship check in Portland. Gavin Baker Photography

The 16-year-old embarked on his USF Pro 2000 season on the back of a dominant, title-winning 2024 effort, which saw him secure the USF2000 presented by Continental Tire driver’s title with a series record-equaling nine race wins and 13 total podium finishes in his No. 18 Pabst Tatuus IP-22.

While Garcia’s dominant run in 2025 was difficult to match, the battle for the rest of the top five positions in the championship was tight throughout.

TJ Speed Motorsports’s Ariel Elkin emerged second in the drivers’ standings by a single point following the double-header weekend in Portland, with his fourth-place finish in Race 2 enough to fend off series-sophomore Mac Clark, who finished third in the points.

Despite a difficult start to the season in St. Petersburg, Elkin’s 2025 season was punctuated by a trio of wins in the month of May, including a dominant performance in the Freedom 90 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Alessandro de Tullio also emerged as a potential title rival throughout the season, though his four wins were juxtaposed by four difficult weekends, which only yielded single-digit points. However, Tullio’s final lap pass for the win in the Race 2 in Toronto would serve as a high point for the Turn 3 Motorsports driver in 2025.

Pabst’s Jacob Douglas finished the season fifth overall.

Garcia’s consistency proved unbeatable however with the Miami-native never falling from the top of the drivers’ standings and making an immediate statement during his first weekend in the series. He kicked off the year with a second-place finish ahead of his maiden series win from pole on the streets of St. Pete.

Garcia told TrackSideOnline that he began to realize how close his title was after a perfect Mid-Ohio weekend where he took all 66 total points on offer and headed to Toronto only needing to score just three points to wrap up the championship.

The Pabst driver scored maximum points in six different races this season, including his title-clinching Race 1 performance in Canada, where he started from the pole, led every racing lap and set the fastest lap of the race en route to victory lane.

Though the following Race 2 would see Garcia’s worst result of the season, he remarkably rebounded from early contact to climb the order back into ninth position.

Having already secured his title before turning a lap around the 1.967-mile PIR road course, Garcia set his sights on equaling the series’ single-season wins record set by Kyle Kirkwood in 2019.

A weekend sweep in the Pacific Northwest to end his 2025 campaign with nine total wins and as many pole positions would do just that, and see Garcia now share the accolade for the most wins in a USF Pro 2000 season with the current Andretti Global NTT IndyCar Series driver.

“I knew what my goals and expectations were,” Garcia told TrackSideOnline. “I knew that if we had a similar year to last year, it would be great,” Garcia said. “We knew where we needed to improve, and we improved in those places.

“We knew that if we could just finish inside the top five the whole year, we would be champions. All of the wins were fantastic, but we knew that where we needed to be was inside the top five.”

Garcia would only finish outside of the top four on a single occasion this season, when he was forced to charge back up the order to ninth from the tail of the field after being spun early on in the second race of the Continental Tire Grand Prix of Toronto double-header weekend. Ironically, Garcia had clinched the drivers’ title after a flawless Race 1 a day prior.

Garcia said he felt his mental preparation was the largest point of improvement over the last year, but that his communication with his race engineer, Tonis Kasemets, and team mechanics also played a significant role in his dominant title run this season.

“This year I really worked on not letting anything bother me and those pre-race nerves,” Garcia said. “I think that was one of the main things. As well as not getting distracted by outside noise and deciding who are the few people you’re going to keep in your circle.”

Garcia’s success also helped Pabst secure the teams’ championship in commanding fashion over Turn 3 Motorsport. Garcia’s fellow rookie teammates Jacob Douglas and Michael Costello contributed to the team’s accomplishments as well, finishing the season fifth and seventh in the points, respectively.



Douglas racked up a win ahead of his championship-winning teammate in Race 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, while Costello secured a pair of podiums and four top-five finishes this season.

Furthermore, the Augie Pabst-run team left the USF Pro Champions Celebration banquet with Garcia crowned Rookie of the Year with his championship hardware, Douglas taking the 2025 YACademy Move of the Year award, Kasemets locking down the Marelli Engineer of the Year award, and Tom Vasi securing this year’s Makita Tools Mechanic of the Year award.

Garcia’s championship comes with more than just hardware, however. The Floridian received $594,500 in scholarship prize money to advance to INDY NXT in 2026, in addition to event-by-event prize earnings for his nine Continental Tire Pole Awards won.

While Garcia has yet to announce his racing plans for 2026, he aims to use his sponsorship package to mount a third consecutive rookie run for the title on the uber-competitive IndyNXT grid.

The Floridian also touted the USF Pro ladder system for not only helping him in his career, but for adding to the eventual competitiveness of the NTT IndyCar Series grid, where Garcia has placed his long-term focus.

“The scholarship is a huge help. I don’t want to get into numbers, but I paid basically the same this year as I did for a year of USF 2000, which is crazy to think. It helps a ton for sure.

“This environment is fantastic, and these guys know how to develop drivers, and so does the series in what situations they put us in. Obviously, it helps that it’s all under one [USF Pro] roof. You understand the people and the calls.

“I think it rewards the best driver. That’s ultimately the best for IndyCar with this ladder system because you’re going to get the best guys.

“I’m excited to drive the (INDY NXT) car. Those things look insane. Looking further on, is the challenge that will bring. I always look for a bigger challenge, and I think next year will be a really big challenge with all the good guys that are in the series.”

“I know where I need to be and I know what I and whatever team I end up with need to accomplish before the season to beat that point.

“I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling in three weeks. I am just so ready to jump in that car.”

Final 2025 USF Pro 2000 Standings: