RACE NOTES – Grand Prix of Portland

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 5th: “First Top 5 of the year for us on the 20 car! Overall, a great execution by the whole Java House team. It was a strong weekend for us, which was a good way to end the last road course race of the year. We’re now going into two ovals where we feel like we’ll be quite strong. We appreciate all the support and hope to see everyone at the last two races!

OF NOTE: A mere 0.0163 of a second separated Alexander Rossi from a spot in the Firestone Fast Six yesterday afternoon at Portland International Raceway. Though he qualified 7th, he started 6th after another competitor had to serve a grid penalty. Rossi took the green flag on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawk tires. After two early cautions under which he did not pit, he made his first stop on Lap 16 under the third. He switched from the black tire compound to the red, which he had enough sets of to finish out the race. With the field split onto two different strategies, Rossi cycled into the Top 5 during each stint. Rossi made his final pit stop on Lap 81, successfully completing a three-stop strategy. Once all cars had finished their final pit stops, Rossi found himself solidly in the fifth position. He earned his first Top 5 result of the year and his first with Ed Carpenter Racing.

RACE RESULTS:

START: 6th

FINISH: 5th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 110/110

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “It was an eventful day here at Portland. The start of the race went really, really well for us. I was moving up on the black tire and was up to the 12th position. As the race settled in, the black tires became a struggle for us to manage. I had an incident with Conor (Daly), which put us back in the field and we were in recovery mode from there. Through strategy and decent pace on the red tire, we fought our way back up to 12th. I am happy with that and I am really looking forward to a couple of ovals to finish the season out. I have a good feeling we can end this year with some strong results!”