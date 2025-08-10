Meyer Shank Racing in Portland

Meyer Shank Racing’s INDYCAR Duo Earns Double Top-10 Finish in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (10 August 2025) – A strong effort in qualifying put both of Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers in great position to survive a topsy-turvy start in Sunday’s Bitline.com Grand Prix of Portland, allowing the MSR duo to score its seventh double top-10 finish of the year. #66: Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda) led the way for the Ohio-based team, finishing and starting eighth after 110 laps of the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway layout while Felix Rosenqvist’s (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) tie-dyed Grateful Dead-themed machine came home ninth after starting second.

Rosenqvist used his second front-row start of the season to his advantage early on, running second through the early part of the race, but three caution periods while Rosenqvist was on the optimal alternate tire compound were not ideal in the Swede’s charge to the pointy end of the field.

Both Armstrong and Rosenqvist pitted after the last of the three early cautions, by which time all but five cars on the grid had made their initial stops. The timing seemed to be working for both MSR pilots as the race reached the halfway point, but some of the cars that pitted early to mitigate poorer qualifying results were able to make up ground. By lap 70 both drivers were clinging to the top half of the scoring sheets but clawed back through the field over the final 40 circuits to lock down another pair of solid finishes. The results were the 19th and 20th top-10 finishes of the season for MSR – giving the team more top 10s this season than it had earned in the last three seasons combined

Armstrong continued his strong second half of the 2025 season, earning his eighth top-10 result in his last nine starts. Rosenqvist’s finish was his best in the last three races and keeps him just ahead of his teammate in the championship standings as both MSR drivers look to cement the team’s best-ever results in the season-long title hunt.

MSR will enjoy its final off week of the 2025 season next weekend, allowing the team to prep for the final two races of the campaign – both on oval tracks. The homestretch starts with the August 24th Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 on the mile oval that has hosted open-wheel racing for more than 80 years. The Milwaukee race will air on FOX starting at 2 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage of all sessions on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:



Marcus Armstrong: “It was a decent race. I don’t think our strategy played out as good as some other strategies panned out. We made some good overtakes as well, so that was fun. In the end we made our way forward and finished P8.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I feel like we didn’t really have great pace, especially on the blacks [tires]. We were okay on the reds [tires] but then in the beginning there, when we had our new reds we had a bunch of yellows when we wanted to push and once we put on blacks, it was green flag. I feel like most team’s were on the opposite strategy of that. It was kind of a mediocre race. P9 in the end and we were able to salvage something.