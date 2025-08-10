Hauger Pads Points Lead with Dominant Portland Victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025) – Dennis Hauger gave himself some breathing room in the race for the INDY NXT by Firestone championship Sunday, beating rival Caio Collet to the finish to win the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway.

Rookie Hauger expanded his lead in the INDYCAR development series to 54 points – essentially one race – over Collet with two races to go this season, both on ovals at Milwaukee (Aug. 24) and Nashville (Aug. 31). He drove his No. 28 Nammo car fielded by Andretti Global to victory over the No. 76 HMD Motorsports machine of Collet by .9353 of a second.

It was Hauger’s sixth win of the season but just his second since early June after he started the year by winning four of the first five races. Hauger clinched the series Rookie of the Year title with the victory, but his eyes are on a bigger prize.

“It’s a great day for the championship,” Hauger said. “An awesome day – back on top. Hopefully we can have a good weekend in Milwaukee and clinch the title there, as well.”

Myles Rowe finished third in the No. 99 Abel/Force Indy entry, his fifth podium result of the season. Teammate Callum Hedge placed fourth in the No. 17 Abel Motorsports machine.

Salvador de Alba rounded out the top five in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car of Andretti Global as the Andretti and Abel teams both welcomed two drivers in the top five.

As usual on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile PIR circuit, the tricky Turn 1-2 complex played a pivotal role in deciding the outcome.

Pole sitter Collet led the field to the start, with fellow front-row starter Rowe threatening him on the outside heading into Turn 1 after the green flag. Collet eased to the left to parry Rowe’s move, leaving an opening to the inside.

Hauger, who started third, pounced on that gap and was helped when both Collet and Rowe braked a bit too deeply into Turn 1 and ran wide. Hauger drove around Collet in Turn 2 for a lead he would never surrender, pacing all 35 laps.

“I was looking at Myles, and I think we both ended up a little bit deep (in Turn 1),” Collet said. “I didn’t see Dennis coming on the outside. I just misjudged it and gave Dennis the opportunity for a great move.

“I did a mistake at the most crucial part of the championship, so very frustrating for myself. But we’ll keep pushing.”

Hauger then managed the gap for the rest of the race under sunny Pacific Northwest skies, keeping Collet at bay ranging from one-half to nine-tenths of a second. Hauger also deftly used his Push to Pass power boost system to resist every charge by Collet.

The next race – and the penultimate race of the season – is INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 24. Hauger and Collet remain the only drivers eligible to win the season championship