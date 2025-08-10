Felix Rosenqvist leads Honda drivers in Portland qualifying

August 9, 2025

— Portland, OR

Felix Rosenqvist qualifies third at Portland International Raceway, will roll off P2

Alex Palou sixth fastest for BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist led the Honda drivers in today’s qualifying for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland from Portland International Raceway.

The Swedish driver will line up on the front row of the grid for tomorrow’s race following penalties for the pole-sitting driver ahead. P2 ties Rosenqvist’s best starting position of the year, following a second-place start in the Farm to Finish 275, the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader weekend.

Championship leader Alex Palou will line up fifth, after setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had an off in the Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying, despite losing his fastest lap time until that point, Palou will still line up P5 on the grid for tomorrow’s race.

Palou is on the cusp of his third-consecutive championship title, and his fourth in five years following a stellar year in which the Spaniard has scored eight victories in 14 races.

Similarly, Honda has the opportunity to clinch their first manufacturers’ championship title since 2021. Honda has had a dominant season in 2025, winning 12 of 14 races, including the Indianapolis 500.

Twelve race wins in a single season is a record for Honda in the current generation of IndyCar competition, matching the previous best from 2023 with still three races left to run. Honda’s stellar season has given them a 224-point advantage in the manufacturers’ championship, 1314-1090.

BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland Honda Qualifying Results

3rd Felix Rosenqvist

6th Alex Palou

8th Marcus Armstrong

10th Scott Dixon

11th Marcus Ericsson

12th Kyffin Simpson

14th Devlin DeFrancesco

16th Colton Herta

17th Louis Foster -R

20th Kyle Kirkwood

22nd Graham Rahal

23rd Rinus VeeKay

27th Jacob Abel-R

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda): “It was kind of a weird qualifying. It was hard to feel the tires, sometimes they’re in, sometimes they’re not. Q2 we had a mega lap, but I couldn’t really do the same in the Firestone Fast Six. And then someone went off in front of me, and it was kind of a scrappy run. But P3 is good, that will be front row for tomorrow, so that’s a good day for us!”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “We were definitely fighting; we were trying to go for pole. It’s always good when you’re in the Fast Six, but you never want to crash in the Fast Six. I’m really happy with how the car has been feeling all weekend and the speed we have been having. Starting P5 after a penalty someone else has, and that’s going to be a great place to start tomorrow!”

Where to Watch

Sunday’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland from Portland International Raceway will air live on Fox at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: