CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Portland Post Race Recap

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

1.964-mile, 12-Turn Portland International Raceway Road Course

Portland, Oregon

Race Report

August 10, 2025

Will Power Puts Chevrolet in Victory Lane at Portland

Christian Lundgaard gives Bowtie One-Two Finish

PORTLAND (August 10, 2025) – In the closing laps of the 110-lap Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland that can only be described as a nail-biter, Will Power held on to the lead to collect his first win of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, his third at Portland International Raceway-backing up his 2024 victory and the 45th of his career. It is his third podium of the season.

Today’s win is the 125th victory for Chevrolet in the V-6 era since returning to the Series in 2012, and Chevy’s 236th overall in the history of INDYCAR. It is the ninth time a Chevrolet driver has won at Portland and the 21st and 22nd podiums at the track near the beautiful Columbia River/

The two-time Series’ champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner has notched 30 victories piloting a Chevrolet powered INDYCAR. Team Penske has now notched 86 wins with the 2.2 liter V6 Chevrolet and 123 trips to victory lane historically with the Bowtie Brand.

After final green flag pit stops cycled through on lap 85, Power behind the wheel of the familiar No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, re-assumed the lead he had held three times for 52 laps during the race over Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, by a mere 0.667 of a second.

As the race wound down, the pair was joined by newly crowned four-time Series’ champion Alex Palou, and the three put on a classic demonstration of how competitive and intense competition is in INDYCAR.

Power took the checkered flag 1.5388 seconds over Lundgaard with Palou in third.

Lundgaard, in his first season as a member of Team Chevy with Arrow McLaren, scored his sixth podium of the season and his third runner-up finish with his second place finish in today’s race

This is his second consecutive runner-up finish coming off of a great run at Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca

Lundgaard was the pole winner for today’s race, but a six-place grid penalty for an illegal engine change relegated him to the seventh starting position making today’s run very impressive

Alexander Rossi brought the No. 20 Java House Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet in fifth place to give Chevrolet three of the top-five finishers

It was the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner’s second top-five of the year

Callum Ilott, No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet, had an outstanding race bringing home the sixth place finishing position

Scott McLaughlin brought the No. 3 Odyssey Battery Chevrolet to the finish in seventh to give Chevrolet five of the top seven in the final finishing order

Second place qualifier and pole sitter Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet took the lead at the start and held it until lap 22 when an electrical issue linked to the Direct Injection Box forced him to pit lane where the crew furiously changed the box and sent him back out to salvage any points he could. He finished in 25 th

Next on the schedule for Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Snap-)n Milwaukee Mile 250 on August 24, 2025

Race Results from the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES AND TRANSCRIPT):

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet WINNER:

This one did not come easy, you had pressure behind, and you also went lap traffic to deal with in that final stint. Just how tough was it?

Certainly a battle at the end there, trying to get around lapped traffic and conserve some push-to-pass. I knew we had used reds and the others had new ones, so I was really conscious of looking after the tire. Oh, man. It’s just nice to win. The guys, the whole team, not just my car, but everyone. I think they’ve all put in a great effort this year and we’ve kind of been stomped down a few times. So, it’s good for everyone.

It’s one of those things where it’s well known. Your future is up in the air next year. What message do you hope this sends to the folks at the team who hold your fate in their hands?

Oh, man, look, I’ll know what’s happening with my career in Nashville and whatever happens, you know, I’ve had a great time.

Power from TV

Our back-to-back winners here in Portland. So much unknown about your future. Can you just put into words what that win means today?

“I think it’s just a big win for all the team, man. I mean, we’ve had a rough year, and it’s not really because we’ve been off the pace. It’s just been unfortunate circumstances. I’ve had two engine failures and a tire failure. It’s a good hard fought win. It kind of split that strategy at the beginning. We picked a strategy to run hard, pull enough of a gap and it was a bit dicey at the end there. Yeah man, just stoked. I’ve had a great

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 2nd:

“Obviously, we got the pole yesterday, but with the engine change penalty, I got pushed back to start P7. I knew the pace was in the car, and I think if we started further up the result could have been a little different today. We gave it everything we had. It’s unfortunate for the 5 car, but at least we could pick up some of the pieces. It’s been a team effort all weekend, all season long. To have two P2’s in a row is nice but also really annoying because that means we were the first loser back to back.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Java House Chevrolet finished 5th:

“First Top 5 of the year for us on the 20 car! Overall, a great execution by the whole Java House team. It was a strong weekend for us, which was a good end for the last road course race of the year. We’re now going into two ovals where we feel like we’ll be quite strong. We appreciate all the support and hope to see everyone at the last two races!”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 6th:

“It was a really good race by the team. They nailed the strategy and nailed the pitstops. It took a little bit of time to get going once we switched on to the first set of reds. I just couldn’t get the rears to work on them but once we got some clear air we were able to keep chipping away and have some really good pace. I made a couple of overtakes in the middle part the race and managed to finish sixth. We gained another 18 positions as we did at Laguna Seca, so 24 must be my lucky number to start races from. I’m really happy with that and I’m looking forward to more into the final two races.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet finished 7th:

“A huge congratulations to Will (Power) and the entire team. This year has been a bit of a slog, but as I’ve said we can see light at the end of the tunnel. The Odyssey Battery Chevy team is not happy – not content – with a seventh-place finish but that is two solid finishes in a row. Milwaukee is a great place for us to go next as we’re on this wave of momentum, and we won there last year so we’re going there with the mindset that we will do it again.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Liquid Science Chevrolet finished 12th:

“It was an eventful day here at Portland. The start of the race went really, really well for us. I was moving up on the black tire and was up to the 12th position. As the race settled in, the black tires became a struggle for us to manage. I had an incident with Conor (Daly), which put us back in the field and we were in recovery mode from there. Through strategy and decent pace on the red tire, we fought our way back up to 12th. I am happy with that and I am really looking forward to a couple of ovals to finish the season out. I have a good feeling we can end this year with some strong results!”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 14th:

“Today was pretty chaotic during the early stints between all of those yellows. It wasn’t too bad for us in the long run, extending our middle stints to make up for the end. I really think the car came alive during that third stint though, I think that’s where we made up the most positions, and it seems to be the difference between us finishing 14th or 20th. So, really good pace in the car once we got it in clean air, really proud of the team there, and I think we made some good moves today. Obviously good power with Team Chevy. I think that going forward for ovals we should have a good car underneath us, hopefully moving forward in points.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 15th:

“Overall for the team it was a good result, so well done to Callum on his race. After using two sets of Alternates in Qualifying, we had just one set of new red tires for the race. It was quite a big differential here between used and new. Having to drive with a used set was a bit worse; we had less grip. Until halfway into the race, we’re right with Callum. He had new tires, I had used Alternates and then I struggled quite a lot with my rear stability. I tried my best, I did some bold overtakes, I tried to play with the tools to help out the rear as much as possible, but we didn’t have enough pace. It’s a shame because at the beginning I managed to overtake Callum and stay in front, overtake a few cars and if we ran the same strategy we both could have been in the top 10.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 16th:

“It was a pretty well-managed race from our side. We just didn’t have a ton of track position, so it’s a bummer that yesterday played out the way it did. I think we managed tires, fuel and strategy well and had pretty good pace. We’ll be focused on better qualifying results for Milwaukee and Nashville and bring the fight from there.”

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Gallagher Insurance Chevrolet finished 19th:

A really tough race for us. I think we probably picked up a little bit of damage early on one of the restarts and tapped the wall.I think we had the toe out of place and were on the struggle bus from that point on. Tough race for us. Really unfortunate since it’s the last road course of the season I feel like our road courses were something that we really wanted to capitalize on and learn from, and try to end it on a high note. Unfortunately, it didn’t come so we’re going to go back to look at all the data, study and try to figure out what went wrong. Thankfully, we have two ovals coming up to finish off the season. We’ll finish off stronger there.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet finished 24th:

“Going from likely battling for a top five finish to finishing 24th is kind of emblematic of this year. I think it was pretty clear that the 9 car just ran all over me, and the avoidable contact penalty validated that. There should be no real confusion about that one. Better days are absolutely ahead of this team and they could come in these last two races. Milwaukee and Nashville are places we expect to run well and there is no reason we shouldn’t.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 25t“It’s a shame we couldn’t make things a bit more interesting, but credit to Alex for an unbelievable season. I thought we had the car to challenge for the win today, so it’s just a bummer that we ran into that issue. But now, we want to win more races and secure second in the championship.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren:

“You’ve got to look at the positives, and when you look back to last year where this was our worst racetrack and result, the way this team turned the situation around, it’s remarkable and shows a lot of the effort we’re putting in. It is racing. We had Pato and Christian there to have a much better finish, but all in all it was a really positive weekend. We have great momentum, and we’ve been strong pretty much everywhere we go. I’m proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished so far, We’re setting the bar higher, one more podium to add to our record-high for the season so far. Next season will be tougher for us, but that’s the way it is. We keep working and we have two more to go. Two more wins to take.”

“The DI (Direct Injection) box, which is one of the electronic boxes that go through to make everything work. And a connector that had little bit more of a vibration – that we don’t know why- vibrated a little too hard and actually shorted the whole box. It’s one of those things that you don’t have an explanation for. Really, nobody’s fault. Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to be able to survive those situations. But we put up a fight. Obviously, the kid (O’Ward) is awesome. He’s a fighter. He’s one of the bright stars, but we couldn’t really put up a fight today, but a great job from the team. We’ve got stronger every week and we’ve been building this thing up and all we can do is keep trying, and we’ll keep pushing. Thanks to Chevy and all the sponsors behind us. But yeah, it wasn’t our day. Christian’s still in the fight, so he might save the day for us.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 26th:

“I saw him (Christian Rasmussen) drive Colton (Herta) almost into the wall on the back straight, and so that’s how I got Colton and that position. He (Rasmussen) was quite slow, and so I tried to pass him into seven and then, again, he drove himself off the track to make sure that I drove off the track. I’m not really sure the point of that. It kind of seemed stupid, in my opinion. And then, he was really slow down the straight, and I just went to pass him and then he just never stopped. That’s a really dangerous corner to try to do that. I feel like I had lot more grip on Reds and I was pretty happy to turn in from there because I did it the lap before on Colton. But, he just never stopped. So, I would say that was quite an unsavory move and I don’t really understand it. So yeah, that was a shame.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Sexton Properties Chevrolet finished 27th:

” I honestly thought the weekend was going to go really well. I’m mad at myself. The team did a great job, the Sexton Foyt Chevy was awesome and we were going to move forward for sure in the race. Just another mistake on my part and we look forward to the last two ovals of the year.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Will Power

Christian Lundgaard

Jonathan Diuguid

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joined by the champion at Portland International Raceway, Will Power. First win of the season, first since Portland again last year. 45th career win, which ranks him fourth all time.

Will, a bunch of good stories happening in this race, Alex another champion. To see you back in Victory Lane, pretty cool. Congratulations. Tell us about your day.

WILL POWER: Yeah, it was a nice day because I got to push as hard as I could for the whole race, which usually that’s fuel save. I was glad my engineer picked that strategy. He was going to pit me. Then he said to stay out, to be a leader. Had faith that I’d had a lot of pace.

Yeah, it’s a Team Penske-type day, man. When we’re put in the position, we can win. It’s obviously been a rough year on many fronts. Yeah, very nice to get a win.

THE MODERATOR: Christian, a good story for you, as well, in what has been a tremendous 2025. Tell us your thoughts about your podium finish here at Portland.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, it sucks finishing second twice. No, at the end of the day I’m happy to be in the situation that we’ve been in on the 7 car this weekend. We’ve shown so much pace all weekend. We’re fastest in practice one, seventh in practice two, pole on the race. Obviously had our grid penalty, still raced our way up to second.

I think there’s only things to be proud of considering where the team was last year. We were first and second in qualifying. Last year none of the cars transferred through Q1. The trajectory the team is on is only upward and I’m excited for the years to come.

THE MODERATOR: Questions.

Q. Will, you’ve won a race, been the highest performing Team Penske driver all season. Do you believe today has earned you a return back to the team in 2026?

WILL POWER: No, I have no clue. I don’t know. Yeah, nothing else to say, man. I don’t know.

Q. In your mind, to be able to still go out here and win races, out-duel guys like the man next to you, Alex Palou, that has to give you a satisfying feeling about you as a competitor.

WILL POWER: It’s what we expect at that team. To me it was business as normal honestly. I’ve been in that position so many times in my career. Like I said, I’m driving the best I ever have. Simple as that. I’m not slowing down. I am not slower, I am faster. My toolbox is still big as far as understanding the cars, race craft, all that.

Yeah, that’s me. I guess I’m different to some people. I never stop working at it. It’s a passion. I love it. That’s why I’m still winning.

Q. Classic Will Power win. Tell me about the team side. It was cool seeing mechanics from Andretti and Ganassi come up to your crew shaking their hands. Everyone on pit lane felt happy for your team. After such a tough year, transitions a lot of folks feeling really happy.

WILL POWER: I was happy for everyone, man. Like both teammates came up, all the engineers, all the crews came up. As I drove down pit lane, many teams happy to see us get a win there.

I think what’s happened to the team this year, probably the situation I’m in, as well. It’s a tight-knit community, the INDYCAR paddock, it really is.

I have to say I really have got to know a lot of people from every team in the paddock. I have so many friends in that paddock. I feel like to have done this for this long and know that many good people. Everyone looks out for each other even though we compete against each other.

Nice feeling.

Q. Will, you used red tires for the second stint. When you decided to do that? Decided before the start of the race or…

WILL POWER: No, engineer decided that based on where we would come out. We came out pretty good, clear space. We pulled another big gap. We came out on blacks, we’d have plenty of space to get up to speed, find the balance of the car.

It was strategically a very smart race from the timing stand for me.

Q. Christian, can you explain the situation with Alex at the end of the race. You touched each other, I think.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, in all honesty, I don’t think there’s much to say. He goes around the outside. There is a curb, then there’s gravel.

Q. Christian, take us through the closing 10, 20 laps. What made the difference of not being able to get yourself close to Will?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, we were worst on fuel of all three of us, right? Obviously, we were also worst on tires as we were worst on fuel.

I mean, essentially this track is so difficult with dirty air, you really can’t do much. I think that’s why no positions were really exchanged at the end of the day.

Alex caught us. We were having trouble with the back markers, Will and I. That’s really the only opportunity you have. At the end of the day if it’s a train, no one can really do anything.

We all had to save some fuel. We managed to get there, which is really nice.

Q. Will, when you won this race last year, a big celebration. You put yourself squarely in the championship fight. What does this win after the 12 months that have taken place mean to you and how does it stack up in your career?

WILL POWER: Yeah, it’s a very nice feeling. Done it many times before. Just funny that it comes at this time of the year. It’s going to be interesting, man (smiling).

Yeah, yeah, obviously don’t know what the future holds. I think it was just very nice. I feel good for the whole team, I really do. Where we stand in the championship really isn’t indicative of our true potential. It’s just been a rough year. Feel good for Chevy, as well. I think on that front they’ve had a pretty bad year.

Yeah, I think the whole team, I can tell they’re so very sort of happy and relieved that we’ve got a win on the table now. We started out pretty rough in practice, made a lot of changes, got a car that was probably not good enough for pole, but right there in that top four.

It’s a good weekend, man.

Q. We still have a few weeks to figure out what your future holds. Do you kind of feel no matter what happens you’ve left everything out there and put the decision in someone else’s hands?

WILL POWER: I don’t know, man. Maybe it’s my decision.

Q. Will, do you feel like this win is more important to show the people at Penske that you can still win or people from other teams who might be looking at you?

WILL POWER: It’s probably good on both fronts. But yeah, I mean, I won three races last year. If you’re a team, if you’re waiting on me to know if I’m good enough, I don’t know what you’re thinking. If you’re actually waiting, I’m not sure if this guy is good enough, just go back to last year and you’ll fucking know.

Q. What does this do for you in terms of your confidence for the rest of the season?

WILL POWER: It’s like flowing the way it normally does for me. Been in the top six the last three races, in qualifying. Obviously strategy didn’t play out at Laguna. I got taken out at Toronto.

Yeah, man, I go into every weekend, I feel like we have a chance to win as a team and as a driver. If everything goes right, we’ll be in the hunt. That goes for the last two races, as well, yeah.

Q. Looking at the race, there was a lot of talk beforehand about the heat and the weather. Did the heat actually come into play today?

WILL POWER: It’s actually not that humid, so that makes it nicer. But yeah, as far as track temp and all that, it certainly played a part in tire deg. I think our car worked pretty nicely in that respect.

It was a physical race for me. I had to push so hard the whole time. But it was good. It was good. I like a dogfight like that where you’re really struggling. It’s hot for everyone and hard for everyone, yeah.

Q. Looking at the last two races, short track ovals, a bit of a forté of Team Penske.

WILL POWER: Yeah, the next two tracks, particularly the next track, is very good for us. Certainly I feel like we’ll have three cars that can win next weekend or next week in Milwaukee.

THE MODERATOR: Jonathan Diuguid, the president at Team Penske, has joined us. Long time coming to get a win in 2025.

JONATHAN DIUGUID: Will did an amazing job today. A little bit of a risky strategy. Exposed to yellows a lot of times. They didn’t come. Will had an extremely strong pace to pull the gap he needed there on the second restart at the beginning of the race. The team executed after that.

What we’ve been doing all year, I think it’s no secret, been struggling on road courses a little bit. We used all three cars over the past couple events to right the ship. We showed up strong in Portland this weekend. Rewarding to finally end up in Victory Lane.

Q. Jonathan, how much did May play into Team Penske’s problems this year? Was it as big of a setback, catastrophic situation, or other things in play that Team Penske has not been able to perform as expected?

JONATHAN DIUGUID: Yeah, I mean, May seems quite a long time ago. I think the team’s performed well at a bunch of races. It just hasn’t all come together. Today it did.

Really proud of the team. The same people are the same ones that have won an average of seven races for the past three seasons. This year it hasn’t come together for us. Today it did. Really proud of the group. We showed we can do it.

Q. Unfortunately for you they throw you to the wolves on this sitting next to Will, the winner, in a contract year. What is Will’s future with Team Penske?

JONATHAN DIUGUID: Will’s future is about 30 minutes old from winning a race. His future’s definitely bright. He did an amazing job today. Looking forward to the last two races of the season.

Q. Will, what sort of personal satisfaction, if any, is there that it was you who won the first race for Penske this year?

WILL POWER: Oh, it was just satisfying for the whole team, man. Just driving down pit lane, seeing each crew so happy we finally got a bloody win. Both teammates came to Victory Lane. I was just happy for the group because it was just an unusual year for us.

It is not from a lack of performance. That capability has been there every weekend. It’s just been one of those years. You have ’em. You have ’em.

We were capable of winning every weekend. It’s a great group. It’s a great group. I know people think after May that things changed. You still got all those very good processes in place, great people. The talent is very deep there. You got people that step up and can totally do the job.

Yeah, never count out Penske, man.

Q. Would you be happy with a blue flag rule being in place or are you happy about that?

WILL POWER: We’ve talked about that for a long time. For me it’s been very frustrating when you’re trying to win a race and you have to use a lot of push to pass to get around a car that’s going to go a lap down.

I actually got blocked by Kyffin. He actually moved over, blocked me, squeezed me, used a full push to pass to get around that guy. Certainly, the rule is he’s allowed to do that. He has a team car one back from me trying to win the race.

When Malukas let me go, okay, tell him to hold them up if we’re going to play this game. I don’t like it. I think we should just fight it out. It’s probably because they don’t have enough people in race control to be able to monitor when a car…

Once you get a blue flag, that guy has to get a blue flag for everyone in the field as they come up to him. I think it’s difficult from that standpoint.

It is frustrating if you’re the leader. If you’re third, it’s kind of nice because you might have another shot. Yeah, I could see from a fan’s perspective it probably made the race more exciting that you had a lot of pressure. You think of it a few different perspectives there.

Q. Alex won his fourth championship today. What does it take to beat Alex over the course of a season? Do you think anybody will be able to do it in the near future?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I think you have to have a very close look at what he’s doing. Yeah, I think Ganassi is certainly performing at a very high level right now. Palou is probably the most impressive guy I’ve seen come along in a long time. In my career actually.

A complete driver who has qualifying pace, but then he’s just so good at walking the tightrope of risk versus reward, race craft, then his race pace. He’s absolutely a full package. Man, he’s going to be a very, very tough guy to beat.

Q. You’ve had a lot of victories at Team Penske. This is your first INDYCAR win as the team president. With the current administration, the oval office, how big a day is this for you?

JONATHAN DIUGUID: It’s obviously rewarding to be in a leadership position of the team. Like Will has mentioned a bunch of times, it’s not just myself. It’s many others that have put us here.

With the turbulence the team has experienced in the past months, to have the dedication and support of all the team members that we have, that is rewarding to me, that they believe in the team like Will mentioned many times, believe in our processes, in what we do, believe in how we approach race weekends.

To be rewarded with a race win is the ultimate part of it. Couldn’t be happier to be here.

Q. Jonathan, you spoke about trying to get this team back on the right track. Did you feel like today was about this team taking steps forward that it hadn’t quite gotten to this season or was this about perfecting everything at a race weekend that you haven’t been able to do so far?

JONATHAN DIUGUID: Yeah, I think when you’re not winning races, you have to look in the mirror first. We can talk about yellows or crashes or other things that put us out of contention, but we got to look in the mirror first.

I can definitely say over the past three or four events, the group, both the engineering office and the shop floor, have changed how we approach some things. I think that’s brought performance over the past couple events specifically and hopefully it will for the last two.

Q. Will’s future not being set yet, what ultimately with a guy that’s leading the team in points, what needs to be hashed out for that not to be already decided at this point?

JONATHAN DIUGUID: Look, I’m not going to discuss that today. I’m going to focus on the win, the team performance. Like you mentioned before, winning can do a lot of things. It’s very positive for our program. We’re going to reap all the benefits of that as we head to Milwaukee.

Q. Last year you told us, Will, that this was the first track you actually ever got a test at. Short lap here, yet you seem to do well. Something special about you and this track?

WILL POWER: I mean, every track has a different style of driving. There’s so much information available these days. It’s never the same. You can come back… Came back with last year’s setup and we were slow. We had to make big changes in setup. You never assume you’re going to be good.

Driving styles change, like the way you attack corners. It’s always a lot of work and homework to win anywhere, even if you do it back to back. It’s completely different this year.

But I do love this place. Very nice, flowy track. Kind of suits my style. I love every sort of track. I love their challenges. That’s what I love about INDYCAR, you have to be extremely versatile, even throughout a race with the changing conditions and different compounds you have to use, the deg. That’s the fun of racing.

Q. Nice to have a back-to-back win, though?

WILL POWER: It is very good (smiling).

THE MODERATOR: Or three straight next year.

Guys, congratulations on the win