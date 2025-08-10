Arrow McLaren Qualifies 1-2 at 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway

Practice date: Saturday, August 9

Round: 15/17

Total laps: 110

Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km

Length: 1.964 miles/3.161 km

Number of turns: 12

Session start times:

Green flag: Sunday, 3:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P7, 58.6313

Total laps: 23

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P5, 58.3279

Round 2: P2, 58.2548

Firestone Fast Six: P1, 58.3939

Final Practice: P24, 1:00.2901

Total laps: 24

Starting position: P7 (after six-place grid penalty)

“Honestly, as I crossed the line, I still didn’t really expect pole. I just felt like I had a big push in Turn 5, a big push in Turn 6, and I knew I was slower than the Fast 12, so I didn’t really think that was it. But, and we were discussing this, it’s the best case scenario for us with the six place grid penalty. I’m just proud of this team. We’ve had a week off and everybody is kind of recharged. Another front row lockout for the team except only one of us will start there. I’m happy that we at least could help Pato out in that sense.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrole

Practice 2: P11, 58.7228

Total laps: 26

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P1, 58.2420

Round 2: P3, 58.2820

Firestone Fast Six: P2, 58.5343

Final Practice: P19, 1:00.0495

Total laps: 22

Starting position: P1

“It’s a bit of a surprise considering where we were in the practices. We were still inching away trying to make it better. Christian did great job on getting the fastest lap time there, and the 5 car had strong runs each qualifying session. I was super happy with that, and the car just came alive. Tomorrow, we’ll have the best view into Turn 1, and I’m super proud of the team and all the hard work that’s gone into it because this was really our toughest road course last year, so today is a great step forward.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P10, 58.6988

Total laps: 24

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P10, 58.7105

Final Practice: P20, 1:00.0740

Total laps: 21

Starting position: P17

“We got caught on the wrong end of that red flag in our group, so I’m disappointed where we’ll start tomorrow. We have a fast car given that Christian and Pato are up there, so we’ll put it all together to move forward tomorrow.”