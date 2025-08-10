 Arrow McLaren 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Report

Portland International Raceway

Race date: Sunday, August 10

Round: 15/17

Total laps: 110

Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km

Length: 1.964 miles/3.161 km

Number of turns: 12

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 7th

Finishing position: P2

Championship position: 4th, 398 points

“Obviously, we got the pole yesterday, but with the engine change penalty, I got pushed back to start P7. I knew the pace was in the car, and I think if we started further up the result could have been a little different today. We gave it everything we had. It’s unfortunate for the 5 car, but at least we could pick up some of the pieces. It’s been a team effort all weekend, all season long. To have two P2’s in a row is nice but also really annoying because that means we were the first loser back to back.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 17th

Finishing position: P16

Championship position: 21st, 195 points

“It was a pretty well-managed race from our side. We just didn’t have a ton of track position, so it’s a bummer that yesterday played out the way it did with the untimely red flag. We managed tires, fuel and strategy well and had pretty good pace. We’ll be focused on better qualifying results for Milwaukee and Nashville and bring the fight from there.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 1st

Finishing position: P25

Championship position: 2nd, 475 points

“It’s a shame we couldn’t make things a bit more interesting, but credit to Alex for an unbelievable season. I thought we had the car to challenge for the win today, so it’s just a bummer that we ran into that issue. But now, we want to win more races and secure second in the championship.”