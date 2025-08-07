Tennessee Brew Works and Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot to Release Grand Prix Blonde Ale Friday

Limited Edition Official Beer of Nashville’s INDYCAR Championship Weekend Available on August 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– (Aug. 7, 2025) – Nashville craft brewery, Tennessee Brew Works, is partnering with the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot to release the new Official Beer of the Music City Grand Prix, aptly named Grand Prix Blonde ale, celebrating the upcoming race set for August 30-31 at Nashville Superspeedway. This limited-edition beer will be available at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The Grand Prix Blonde, 4.5% ABV, 20 IBUs, is a pale golden colored, light-bodied American blonde ale with subtle malt sweetness, a dry body and finish that is both crisp and refreshing. For more info visit tnbrew.com/beer/grandprix.

In a buildup to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot, the brewery is releasing this limited-edition beer starting 11am CT Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, then to select retailers in Middle Tennessee. The Grand Prix Blonde will be available at the race in Lebanon, TN Aug. 30-31, as well. The beer will be available in 6-packs and 24-pack cases of 12 oz cans.

“We’re proud to present this locally crafted commemorative beer in celebration of the highly anticipated Music City Grand Prix,” says Christian Spears, founder and president of Tennessee Brew Works. “With INDYCAR set to deliver an incredible event this Labor Day weekend, we’re excited to be involved.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot is the season finale for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. Returning to Nashville Superspeedway on Labor Day weekend, tickets are now available at musiccitygp.com/tickets.

“Grand Prix Blonde is perfect for race fans to enjoy as they spend the weekend with us at Nashville Superspeedway, and we can’t wait to see our collaboration hit shelves in Middle Tennessee,” said Anne Fischgrund, president of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an award winning independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our State Park Blonde Ale, brewed with homegrown ingredients, is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 60 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

ABOUT THE BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY WILLSCOT

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot returns to Nashville Superspeedway Labor Day weekend as the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. With qualifying and practice set for Saturday, Aug. 30, followed by the races for both series on Sunday, Aug. 31, the action-packed weekend of wheel-to-wheel racing brings the excitement of INDYCAR to Middle Tennessee.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit musiccitygp.com