RACE PREVIEW – Grand Prix of Portland

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND PREVIEW
FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 10, 2025
RACE: Grand Prix of Portland
TRACK: Portland International Raceway
LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course
RACE LENGTH: 110 Laps/216.04 Miles
PRACTICE: Friday – 2:30-4 p.m. PT (FS2)
Saturday – 9-10 a.m. PT (FS1), 5:30-6 p.m. PT (FS2)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. PT (FS1)
RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. PT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I am excited to be heading back out to the West Coast for the Grand Prix of Portland. We had a bit of a rough go of it through the July stretch of races and we are more than ready to turn that around as we finish out this season. I have had some strong results at Portland in the past so hopefully we can add to that this weekend!”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
PORTLAND STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 6
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 4
BEST START: 2nd (2021)
BEST FINISH: 2nd (2021)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 161
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 94
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi has competed at Portland International Raceway six times with five finishes of 12th or better. He has stood on the podium twice, including a 2nd place in 2021 when he started from the same position. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes so far this season, his first with ECR. Earlier this season at The Thermal Club, Rossi placed an ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.
- Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.
- Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at the Grand Prix of Portland, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet: “I am very excited to get back in the Liquid Science car this weekend in Portland! We have had good road course finishes this year, including the most recent one in Laguna Seca. We’re getting to the point where we are able to fight for Top 10s pretty consistently and we should be able to continue that in Portland!
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
PORTLAND STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 16th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 24th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 28
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen competed in his first Grand Prix of Portland last year. He was having a strong race, running just outside of the Top 10 when a stalled car re-fired and drove directly into the side of Rasmussen’s racecar. He was forced to pit to repair the damage and remained trapped one lap down to the leaders for the duration of the event. Though last year was his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland International Raceway, he had driven at the Pacific Northwest road course as he made his way up through the ranks. In 2023, he finished 5th in the INDY NXT race the week before winning the championship.
- Two weeks ago in the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, Rasmussen earned his 5th Top 10 finish of the season with a 9th place. He has finished no worse than 8th in any of the four oval races this season, including a 3rd place after starting 25th at WWT Raceway. His podium came on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and finished 6th. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 qualifying appearance of the year in Detroit and led for 21 laps.
- Beginning with the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey and continuing through this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland, Rasmussen will race the No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet. Part of Java House’s Peel ‘n Pour™ lineup, Liquid Science is formulated as a hydration multiplier with a scientifically balanced blend of sugar-free electrolytes and vitamins. Each portable single-use pod is designed to be mixed with eight ounces of water to create a quick and easy solution for instant hydration. Varieties include Arctic Freeze, featuring a berry taste, and a new Orange flavor.