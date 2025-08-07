RACE PREVIEW – Grand Prix of Portland

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND PREVIEW

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 10, 2025 RACE: Grand Prix of Portland TRACK: Portland International Raceway LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course RACE LENGTH: 110 Laps/216.04 Miles PRACTICE: Friday – 2:30-4 p.m. PT (FS2) Saturday – 9-10 a.m. PT (FS1), 5:30-6 p.m. PT (FS2) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. PT (FS1) RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. PT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I am excited to be heading back out to the West Coast for the Grand Prix of Portland. We had a bit of a rough go of it through the July stretch of races and we are more than ready to turn that around as we finish out this season. I have had some strong results at Portland in the past so hopefully we can add to that this weekend!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

PORTLAND STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 4

BEST START: 2nd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2021)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 161

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi has competed at Portland International Raceway six times with five finishes of 12th or better. He has stood on the podium twice, including a 2nd place in 2021 when he started from the same position. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes so far this season, his first with ECR. Earlier this season at The Thermal Club, Rossi placed an ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at the Grand Prix of Portland, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet: “I am very excited to get back in the Liquid Science car this weekend in Portland! We have had good road course finishes this year, including the most recent one in Laguna Seca. We’re getting to the point where we are able to fight for Top 10s pretty consistently and we should be able to continue that in Portland!