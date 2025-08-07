Arrow McLaren 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Preview
Portland International Raceway
Race date: Sunday, August 10
Round: 15/17
Total laps: 110
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.964 miles/3.161 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. EDT
- Practice 2: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT
- Final Practice: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT
- Green flag: Sunday, 3:22 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 2nd, 469 points
Average starting position: 8.9
Average finishing position: 5.6
Best starting position: 1st, The Thermal Club
Best finishing position: 1st, 2x, most recent at Toronto
Career at Portland International Raceway:
- Total starts: 4
- Best starting position: P5, 2022
- Best finishing position: P4, 2x, last in 2023
- Last year: P15
“Last year at Portland was a tough one, and it hasn’t been among our best tracks, but I feel we’re in a different place now. We’ve raced up front consistently all year, and that’s the expectation entering the weekend. The championship will be an uphill battle, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 21st, 181 points
Average starting position: 13.6
Average finishing position: 17.4
Best starting position: P4, Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P8, Road America
Career at Portland International Raceway:
- Total starts: 1
- Best starting position: P23
- Best finishing position: P21
“July had its ups and downs where we showed flashes of really strong pace but didn’t quite get the results we were aiming for. Heading into these last three races, the goal is to take that qualifying pace and turn it into complete weekends. I’ve had some good runs at Portland earlier in my career, so hopefully we can lean on that and start the weekend strong.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 5th, 357 points
Average starting position: 10.1
Average finishing position: 9.3
Best starting position: P2, 2x, most recent at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P2, 2x, most recent at Laguna Seca
Career at Portland International Raceway:
- Total starts: 3
- Best starting position: P3, 2022
- Best finishing position: P11, 2023
- Last year: P13
“We capped off a busy July on the podium, and I’m excited to keep pushing in the championship with three to go. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been a contender all year, but I’d really like to jump to that top step and deliver a win. With three to go, we’re looking to finish out strong starting this weekend in Portland where I’ve had some strong qualifying runs.”