QUALIFYING NOTES – Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS 11th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet 22nd: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet EVENT: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey TRACK: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca LOCATION: Monterey, California, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural road course RACE LENGTH: 95 laps/212.61 miles BROADCAST: Sunday – 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

LAGUNA SECA STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 5

TOP 5 FINISHES: 1

TOP 10 FINISHES: 4

BEST START: 2nd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 3rd (2024)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 160

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start 22nd in tomorrow’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is Rossi’s home race as he hails from Nevada City, Calif. Of Rossi’s five previous starts at the track, four are Top 10 finishes. Last year, Rossi earned his highest result of the season when he finished on the podium in 3rd place. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in last month’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which race fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. The innovative Indianapolis-based cold brew coffee brand is the title sponsor of this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, now known as the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages are available across the circuit, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more. Away from the track, Java House Espresso Martini Mix will be served at select restaurants in the Monterey area leading up to and during the race.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet, Qualified 11th: “I am happy with transferring into the Fast 12, but we should have been better! On my fast lap, we got messed up by another car going off-track in front of us. Wrong place, wrong time! I didn’t really have a great first lap, so I backed out of it to set myself up for the best possible second lap. Unfortunately, on that lap was when the local yellow came out. It’s a bummer, but we are still starting P11. I am excited for that, we should be able to do something from there!”