Java House Grand Prix of Monterey winner Alex Palou (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN MONTEREY, California – For the second-straight year, Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing turned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca into his own personal playground. The dominant driver from Spain started on the pole and toyed with the field, leading all but 11…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here