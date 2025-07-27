Alex Palou on pole for Honda at Laguna Seca

July 26, 2025
— Monterey, CA
- Alex Palou scores his fifth pole of 2025, second-straight at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Two-time Laguna Seca race winner Colton Herta lines up P3
- Palou’s pole ekes out his championship lead by another point
Championship leader Alex Palou added another point to his tally by scoring his fifth pole position of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Alex Palou will be going for his third win at Laguna Seca, following triumphs in 2022 and 2024, as he sets his sights on his third consecutive drivers’ championship and fourth in five years. With today’s bonus point for pole, Palou holds a 100-point lead over second place, 537-437.
Lining up P3 will be Andretti Global’s Colton Herta. Herta is also a two-time winner at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, taking the victory in 2019 and 2021 and contributing to Honda’s streak of five straight wins at the facility since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2019.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has two cars starting in the top 10, with Graham Rahal in P8 and Louis Foster in P9, while Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong will roll off P10.
Honda is looking for their 12th victory of the year in the IndyCar series—with Alex Palou taking seven wins, including the Indianapolis 500; Kyle Kirkwood three, including the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach; and Scott Dixon finding victory lane at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The incredible stretch of 11 wins in 13 races has Honda leading rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ standings by 205 points, 1223-1018.
Java House Grand Prix of Monterey Honda Qualifying Results
- 1st Alex Palou
- 3rd Colton Herta
- 8th Graham Rahal
- 9th Louis Foster-R
- 10th Marcus Armstrong
- 12th Felix Rosenqvist
- 14th Kyffin Simpson
- 15th Marcus Ericsson
- 17th Rinus VeeKay
- 18th Kyle Kirkwood
- 19th Scott Dixon
- 21st Jacob Abel-R
- 27th Devlin DeFrancesco
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
R – Rookie
Quotes
Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Fifth pole of the year! Of course, we’d like to have even more, but it’s just been amazing. We started on pole last year, but it didn’t last very long. I don’t even think I was leading in the first turn. So, hopefully this year we can try and make that last a little bit longer. The speed from our Honda has been amazing all weekend. Practice was fast, all qualifying segments, we have all the power we needed. I’m excited for warm up later today to see how the car behaves on the long run—I think no one has that information with practice being cancelled this morning. But I’m looking forward to tomorrow and let’s see what we can do.”
Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda): “I’m happy with P3. The car was really good. Our Gainbridge Honda was fast and we have plenty to look forward to tomorrow. We can get the win from there.”
Where to Watch
- Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will air live on Fox at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.
HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: