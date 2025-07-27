Alex Palou on pole for Honda at Laguna Seca

July 26, 2025

— Monterey, CA

Alex Palou scores his fifth pole of 2025, second-straight at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Two-time Laguna Seca race winner Colton Herta lines up P3

Palou’s pole ekes out his championship lead by another point

Championship leader Alex Palou added another point to his tally by scoring his fifth pole position of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Alex Palou will be going for his third win at Laguna Seca, following triumphs in 2022 and 2024, as he sets his sights on his third consecutive drivers’ championship and fourth in five years. With today’s bonus point for pole, Palou holds a 100-point lead over second place, 537-437.

Lining up P3 will be Andretti Global’s Colton Herta. Herta is also a two-time winner at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, taking the victory in 2019 and 2021 and contributing to Honda’s streak of five straight wins at the facility since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2019.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has two cars starting in the top 10, with Graham Rahal in P8 and Louis Foster in P9, while Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong will roll off P10.

Honda is looking for their 12th victory of the year in the IndyCar series—with Alex Palou taking seven wins, including the Indianapolis 500; Kyle Kirkwood three, including the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach; and Scott Dixon finding victory lane at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The incredible stretch of 11 wins in 13 races has Honda leading rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ standings by 205 points, 1223-1018.

Java House Grand Prix of Monterey Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

3rd Colton Herta

8th Graham Rahal

9th Louis Foster -R

10th Marcus Armstrong

12th Felix Rosenqvist

14th Kyffin Simpson

15th Marcus Ericsson

17th Rinus VeeKay

18th Kyle Kirkwood

19th Scott Dixon

21st Jacob Abel -R

27th Devlin DeFrancesco

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Fifth pole of the year! Of course, we’d like to have even more, but it’s just been amazing. We started on pole last year, but it didn’t last very long. I don’t even think I was leading in the first turn. So, hopefully this year we can try and make that last a little bit longer. The speed from our Honda has been amazing all weekend. Practice was fast, all qualifying segments, we have all the power we needed. I’m excited for warm up later today to see how the car behaves on the long run—I think no one has that information with practice being cancelled this morning. But I’m looking forward to tomorrow and let’s see what we can do.”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda): “I’m happy with P3. The car was really good. Our Gainbridge Honda was fast and we have plenty to look forward to tomorrow. We can get the win from there.”

Where to Watch

Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will air live on Fox at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: