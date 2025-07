The only thing on track Saturday morning was this little guy (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN MONTEREY, California – Because of a heavy marine layer and light mist that hung over WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, Saturday Morning’s NTT INDYCAR Series practice for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey has been canceled. The issue…



