Caio Collet — INDYCAR PHOTO BY BRUCE MARTIN MONTEREY, California – Caio Collet of HMD Motorsports moved to second in the championship with his second win of the season in the INDY NXT By Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1. Collet started on the pole and led all 35 laps for a start-to-finish victory…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here