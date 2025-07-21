Race Report: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

TORONTO (July 20, 2025) — David Malukas survived and thrived in a chaotic race on the streets of Toronto that was slowed by five cautions.

Starting 15th on primary tires, Malukas went long by-passing the first two cautions (and opportunities to pit) to gain track position. By lap 11, he had moved the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet into third position was he was running second to Alex Palou.

He pitted on lap 34 during a six-lap long caution to put on the softer alternate tires and dropped to 11th as different fuel strategies came into play. Fourteen laps later he had moved to eighth but he pitted under green as his tires were worn and he was losing time on track. However, if the race went green, he would have to dash in for a splash of fuel.

He moved back up to third but it was decided to pit for fuel and tires on lap 74, which dropped him to 15th in the running. Armed with fresh rubber, he sliced his way past the likes of Palou, Will Power and Scott Dixon to move into the top-10. By the time the checkered flag fell (along with the caution flag for an accident with two laps to go), Malukas had moved into ninth. for his fourth top-10 of the season. He moved into 10th in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings.

Malukas debriefs with (L to R): race engineer James Schnabel, performance engineer Collin Hendershot and Larry Foyt after the race.

“Wow, talk about an action-packed race for us!” exclaimed Malukas afterwards. “Incredible amount of passing. The guys gave me a good car, and we worked our way through the field. I mean, started 15th, ended up with a p9 finish there, with all the chaos of those yellows and trying to figure out what the race strategy was. The guys did a good job putting us where we needed to be in the end, and made some good gains. Could have made some more. Could have had less positions there. But overall, we’ll take another top-10 from the 15th starting position. So good job from the guys, and a good day for Chevy as well!”

Santino Ferrucci did not compete in the race due to his accident in the morning warm-up. Ferrucci hit one wall and bounced into another on the tight 1.786-mile street course. The car was heavily damaged and Ferrucci sustained a heavily bruised right hand from the impact.

Team President Larry Foyt explained, “Just an unfortunate incident this morning in final warm-up here right before the race. So we made a tough decision because the damage is pretty extensive, and we just decided as a team to start getting ready for Laguna (Seca), and not try to rush something on the track today. Santino banged up his hand a little bit, so I’d rather have him rest and get ready for Laguna. So that’s our decision, but we’ll be back strong next week.”

Ferrucci was listed 27th in the final results and slipped to 12th in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings.

Pato O’Ward won the 90-lap race ahead of Rinus Veekay, who posted the best finish of the season for Dale Coyne Racing. Kyffin Simpson finished third for his first podium finish in the IndyCar series. Rounding out the top five were pole winner Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson.

The teams head west for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey which will be broadcast on FOX Sunday, July 27 starting at 3 p.m. ET.