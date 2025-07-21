Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Toronto Race Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit

Toronto, Ontario

Race Report

July 20

TORONTO (July 20) – For the second straight weekend, Pato O’Ward drove his No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet-powered car to victory lane, his ninth NTT INDYCAR SERIES win, all of which came with Team Chevy. Team Chevy drivers Callum Ilott in the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet and David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet joined him in the top ten.

After qualifying on Saturday, O’Ward said that he was pleased with the Primary (Black) Firestone Firehawk Racing Tires. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise when he brought his No. 5 to the attention of the crew to get rid of the Alternate (Green) Firestone Firehawk Racing Tires on the second lap, and spent the remaining 88 laps on the Blacks.

As the varying strategies played out, the 26-year-old found himself in the top five after a third of the race was complete and in the lead of the Toronto Indy on Lap 61, leading the final 30 laps of the 90-lap race.

The win is the 14th for a Chevrolet-powered driver on the Streets of Toronto and the eighth in the twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 era.

O’Ward is the 11th different driver wearing a Bowtie to stand on the top step of the podium in Toronto. Arrow McLaren is the eighth different Team Chevy squad to win in Toronto.

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew was the quickest on pit road for the third time this season, averaging 26.4386 seconds over three stops.

Ilott’s eighth-place finish is Prema Racing’s best of the season and the rookie team’s third top-ten finish of their debut season.

Malukas now has four top ten finishes this season.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads west to the historic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the 14 Team Chevy drivers and teams will take part in the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. The INDYCAR SERIES visits the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course for the 28th time for a 95-lap race that will air on FOX at noon (Pacific) on Sunday, July 27, 2005.

Toronto Indy Results

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet won:

From FOX TV:

This has not been 1 of your most successful tracks. Did you see this one coming today?

“Oh, man. I can’t say I saw this one coming today, but I was I was feeling so good on the prime tire, all weekend, really. We were just struggling a bit to just get the alternate to work in qualifying, and, sadly, that’s the one you need to transfer. But, I knew I had a great car under me, to race with, and the guys nailed it on the strategy. Thank you to Team Chevy and all the guys and gals at Arrow McLaren.

“This No. 5 was, definitely 1 that we knew that we had. We just keep making our Sundays a little bit difficult. But, before warm-up today, there was a bird that dropped a “gift” on the car and one of my guys, my outside front, and I said, that’s a living myth. That’s going to be a good day today. And, and it was.

“So, I’m stoked for everybody and just I would never expect to, to have gotten, you know, this this much better in Toronto because it’s been the most challenging track and circuit for us in the past.”

From the INDYCAR Radio Network:

Did you ever think you’d come home victorious today? What a run, Pato!

“Oh, man. Ever since that, that bird dropped the “gift” on the car, and one of my guys this morning, I said, hey. That’s a living myth, man. Today is going be a good day. This has been the most challenging circuit in in in in the past for us, and, I didn’t expect us to get that much better this year. And I was feeling so good with this prime tire

“Sadly, in qualifying, you need the alternate to actually transfer. So, we keep making our Sundays a little bit harder, but, the team gave me an awesome strategy. They absolutely nailed it, and, and I had the car to do it. So, did my job. They did theirs, and, we executed today.

How about these race fans? I saw you salute them as you made your way down the front straightaway.

“You guys are freaking awesome. Thank you for coming. Thank you for bringing the energy. That’s what truly makes this so special. Thank you very much. Zach Brown here.

“Zach’s never been to any of our wins. And I was keen to finally get that done for him, and I’m glad to be the one that, you know, that gives him that first memory of his INDYCAR team being there in the flesh on a on a win. So, yeah. Awesome day.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 8th:

“Overall, a really solid end to the race. It was a bit weird in the beginning as I didn’t really know what was going on. We got a bit unlucky with the way the yellows played out and some guys managed to box before us and get the jump, so that put us a bit further back. Then there was the carnage that happened in Turn One. We had to box and change the front wing and it put us in a good position to top up with fuel. I’m not sure we needed it, but it opened up the window for us and then then we had a really good pace on the primaries and was able to jump a lot of people around me and stabilised behind [Graham] Rahal. It was a solid end and nice to finally get a top ten

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet finished 9th:

“All right, wow. Talk about an action packed race for us. Incredible amount of passing. The guys gave me a good car, and we worked our way through the field. I mean, started 15th, ended up with a p9 finish there, with all the chaos of those yellows, trying to figure out what the race strategy was, the guys did a good job putting us where we need to be in the end, and made some good gains. Could have made some more. Could have had less positions there. But overall, we’ll take another top 10 from the 15th starting position. So good job from the guys, and a good day for Chevy as well.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 11th:

“Yeah, we were in a good position there with our strategy, running with the guys that finished on the podium. To be in that position after how our race started and having to come in for a tire going down was pretty remarkable. It was a rough race, for sure, and the contact I had on the backstretch was unnecessary, I thought. What a year. It will turn around.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 13th:

“A long day for us. The strategy didn’t really work out for us, and unfortunately the other Chevy’s didn’t help us out to be able to fight off some of the Honda cars. We scored some some valuable points, but at the end of the day, I am still not satisfied. Congratulations to Pato and the No. 5 Chevy. It’s great to see an Arrow McLaren up there- we want to be up there, too.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 15th:

“Toronto finished up here. Obviously, a tough one for us. We tried to make a strategy work. We need to find a bit more grip for us to fight with. It’s a challenge. It’s a lot of work to stay where we were and lose a bit from where we were running. We tried to salvage what we could with saving a huge fuel number and that made it tough. Honestly, we knew this was going to be this was one of our weaker tracks and packages, so I appreciate the team for working with me and getting me to the end.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 16th:

“I have mixed feelings after our race here in Toronto. I feel like we had really good pace and I felt like a pretty good car but unfortunately we got on the wrong strategy. It happens. We started on the wrong tyres, there were too many cautions and we lost out on that. I did some cool overtaking and it was fun. It is what it is, unfortunately result-wise we didn’t manage a good one but again I had some fun, I enjoyed driving here. We had good pitstops and I’m really happy about that, it felt really good. The guys did a really good job, thanks to the guys, engineers, mechanics, the whole team. We tried a gamble, it didn’t pay off and that’s racing.

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 17th:

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 18th:

“A very unfortunate day. I got caught up in a Turn One incident early on and damaged the front wing and lost my diffuser, so I had to run the rest of the race without my diffuser and was horrifically slow. I then got caught out again at the end. It’s a shame, as we didn’t do anything wrong today.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet finished 20th:

“One of the more disappointing days of the season. My race was pretty much over after I was put into the wall. I appreciate the quick work by the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew to fix the car and get me back out there so we could salvage some points. On to Laguna.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet finished 24th:

” Wrong place, wrong time. Just want to thank PPG, Chevy and all our supporters at home. Will see you guys. So thanks so much.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 25th:

“I just tracked out a little bit too wide and ended up destroying the rear of the car. I’m still trying to process it, because I’ve never seen that amount of damage to really any sort of hit like that. The suspension is cut and the gearbox is pulled apart. It’s so very disappointing. We were on the right strategy and the No. 20 Java House ECR guys were doing a good job with what we had. A good result was on the table and I am pretty speechless about the penalty for my transgression.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet finished 26th:

“Two races in a row out pretty early for the Gallagher Chevy, so sorry to them. But, I felt like something sort of broke or something on the left rear. We had just done a pit stop. I love my guys, so I’m not going to drop them in the… yes, my (wheel) nut came off. But, anyway. Just frustrating. We are in this together. It’s hard. It’s hard right now.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Did Not Start after an incident in warm-up:

After the incident:

Yeah. I’m fine. Mistake (when asked if something broke or it was a mistake).

I’m struggling, obviously, with the car (this weekend). It was wet in that corner and I’d been lifting, and just out of habit, been pulling the hybrid. And, I forgot to turn the hybrid off, and it just unloaded the car, I just lost the rear. Thankful for the AMR Safety Team. Praying that my boys can get our Sexton Property Chevrolet fixed up so we can go out there and race and move forward.

So, you took too much speed in the corner because you didn’t turn the hybrid off?

Yeah, just a little bit of the boost from the power was just enough on the prime black) tire instead of the alt (green) just trying to get a read. Driving error. So, I feel pretty bad about that.

Why has A.J. Foyt Racing been struggling this weekend?

Yeah, you know, obviously, it felt good in qualifying yesterday. We were just a couple of tents off. Just struggling with entry instability and rear locking. We changed a bunch of stuff overnight and it’s actually just feeling really good, and I was just building my confidence up with the track and the conditions. Just an unfortunate mistake on my part. Not the best Toronto for me at the moment.

During FOX Broadcast:

“I’m okay. My hand’s beat up and bruised and bleeding, but that’s part of racing in the sport. I’m just really happy to be here. Really happy to be supporting the team. Bummed that our Sexton Properties Chevrolet can’t make it out there today and be in a fight. But, we’ll be coming back really strong in Laguna Seca. Here to support my teammate and Chevrolet and see what they can do.”

Pato O’Ward

Tony Kanaan

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joining us here this afternoon from the winning team, Tony Kanaan. Team win 27 for Arrow McLaren.

This is one of those things if you said the nine-place starter, 10th-place starter, 13th-place starter will be on the podium, a sign of how crazy it was.

TONY KANAAN: 100%. In our debrief this morning we said, You never know. This is a race that those kind of things can happen.

Great result obviously with Zac here. His first live win.

THE MODERATOR: Good luck charm maybe? Or pressure when he shows up?

TONY KANAAN: It’s always pressure when he shows up, chaos (smiling).

Yeah, feels good.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up for questions for T.K.

Q. Tony, few times does a strategy work so well to be able to come in, get rid of the green tires, then caution right on the next lap. How did you devise that strategy? When he nailed it like that, did you think it would work out real good for you?

TONY KANAAN: I mean, strategy wouldn’t go without a team to perform on the pit stop and a driver that can actually pass some cars. You saw how aggressive he was on that restart.

For strategies to work, you cannot only depend on luck. We knew, we talk about a few strategies last night. This was one of them. But everything had to be well-executed.

When he pulled it off, I was still holding my breath. I’m not a very good spectator, to be fair. 15 laps to go, I could not stop pacing around.

But yeah, it work out pretty good.

Q. By far Arrow McLaren was the most popular team in Toronto. There’s mobs around your area all weekend. To suddenly be on a team that popular in Canada, how great of an experience was that to deliver a win?

TONY KANAAN: I mean, we’re here for the fans. My entire career I always said that. With Pato and Zac and the team, also a brand like McLaren, it’s hard not to be popular. We have to keep the standard pretty high. Feels good.

Obviously there’s a lot of pressure on the entire team. This weekend was a lot of ups and downs. I think we split strategies between all three cars. It hasn’t been historically a good weekend for us here, which I didn’t want to hear that coming in here. I was never that type of person.

As a team, I think we got together last night. I said, Let’s change that. You guys been around. I’ve heard so many statistics in my life, even before I won the 500, this guy never won until this age, this, this, that. I said, Let’s change that. I don’t want to believe that’s why we won, but…

Q. Tony, outside of the execution of pit stops and the way Pato raced today, what did you feel like was the key moment from a strategy standpoint where what you were trying to do allowed all of the pieces to come together? Was it that first yellow or…

TONY KANAAN: I think it was when he came off of the green tires. On that restart, just cleared the field. Then obviously a lot of people were wondering what was happening. I was getting texts. We knew we were in control.

The thing is, it could have gone yellow again. In a restart you never know. Somebody can come and make a mistake. I think he was managing the gap pretty well, just really controlling the cars behind.

I would say the crucial part of that race is when he cleared all those guys being pretty aggressive and making those passes. That there set the tone obviously for the win.

Q. Winning on a track like Iowa, where this team has been strong, but can you explain that satisfaction level of watching this team over the past week put together a car and Pato executing on track, everything coming together to prove those statistics wrong?

TONY KANAAN: Yeah, I think my biggest challenge Pato and I have is to make everybody believe that no matter what, especially in INDYCAR, every time you take the green flag, that is an opportunity.

I think we had a pretty good and intense meeting last night. I said, We got to believe it. Days like this, it makes a big difference in our people. I think you give them an extra boost of confidence that we can do it, we can take the next step. To me, that’s what sometimes I have a hard time vocalizing because I’ve been into very successful organizations, part of trying to build a really good one.

We use days like this to say, See, that’s how we do it. More important than the win and everything else, I think it’s what we’re trying to build here, to be able to not have a car winning seven races, having us challenging that.

THE MODERATOR: Pato O’Ward joins us. Second win in 2025. Ninth career win. First on the streets of Toronto. Third career win on a street course.

Congratulations. Crazy race, right?

PATO O’WARD: Thank you. I love the sound of those statistics. Hats off to the boys and girls at Arrow McLaren, also Team Chevy.

We keep making our Sundays so much harder than what they have to be. Qualifying has been not our friend. But Sundays have been. I feel like the gist of this year for at least the 5 side, it feels like it’s always a recovery Sunday, always been a recovery Sunday. We keep fighting our way forward.

Today it was a very similar post to what I had in Mid-Ohio. We got hosed in timing in the qualifying here. We’ve been struggling a bit on the alternate, which sadly is the one you need to transfer.

I knew I had such a strong car on the preferred tire for the race. I had a car that I could attack with. I had a car I could really put it where I needed to, at least just to get by people. We had to get really aggressive there sometimes. We had to get our elbows out a little bit if we want to keep this championship somewhat of a conversation.

It’s always good to feel that way, and that gives you that little extra edge to make these days come to fruition. They did a great strategy. I made sure that I was going to be the winning one.

THE MODERATOR: More questions for either one.

Q. Pato, you told us on Friday the team brought something totally different package-wise to your car. Was whatever that was, did that have a noticeable impact on your ability to perform?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, it’s more of a feeling like you have something that is somewhat consistent when you throw something random at it. If you dive into the inside, if you take maybe a different line somewhere, something that’s not just going to be like ‘screw you’ and lose three seconds, that’s a little bit of a consistency that we’ve always been trying to find, which in the race has always been better for us. In qualifying it’s been more of a theme of conversation.

That’s basically what you need. Like, you need a car that you can attack with and that you can pass people. I feel like you can’t just always rely on strategy. If we just relied on strategy today, I think maybe we would catch a whiff of a podium. But that’s not enough. You need something to be able to really fight your way forward, especially if we’re 10th, 15th, 12th.

It feels really good to earn it today. It really does. Especially in a place that’s been a very tough weekend basically every time we come here. I’m really happy for everyone. Happy for Chevy, as well. Otherwise it was going to be a Honda, so… I’m really pleased with today.

Q. What was the moment in this race where you felt like the pieces were falling together and you had a shot at winning this race?

PATO O’WARD: We had a great pit stop, the first pit stop. It was freaking awesome. The guys were great. We pushed hard in, we pushed hard out. We undercut everybody that was on the alternate. That was the first step.

The second step, we could have just kind of maintained there and waited for the other guys to start peeling off. I didn’t really want to do that. I started picking them off one by one.

When we positioned ourselves, I think we were fifth in line with four cars in front of us, tried to make ate bit more with the fuel. VeeKay was super strong. That’s why I said that I need to be behind the lead car. It’s a lot tougher if I was behind maybe Kyffin, as well. I don’t think I would have had the opportunity to overcut on VeeKay. It was just positioning myself to make it happen.

Q. Tony mentioned in your post qualifying strategy meeting that was tense or serious, there was a lot of emotion in there of trying to convince everyone this was a race you could come out and win. Take us inside the room and tell us a little bit about the emotions, how that motivated the team.

PATO O’WARD: I think it just made us look, let’s really see where we’ve been strong this weekend. These street courses, the two tires, at least in my experience this year, they’ve been so different. I think you see it with some other cars. They were so strong on the primes in practice one, practice two. Then you get to qualifying, which is the tire you need to transfer with, the alternate, and it’s such a small window, if any, basically.

Like, you have to be so perfect with how they want to be brought in. You replicate the same thing and one set is different to the others. The primes were consistent, but the alternate, they’re not. It’s so frustrating because I feel like I was best of the rest in practice. I feel like I was third or fourth. The Andrettis were on another planet. And in qualifying, sadly we weren’t the best of the rest. We still struggled even more just to transfer to Q1.

I talked to my engineer after that meeting. I think it looked a lot worse than what that car actually felt, at least with what we’re going to need in the race. Ultimately that’s what opens doors to having better races. Then you really rely on having a strong car on Sunday.

I knew we had it. I told him, Man, as long as we have something to fight with, we’re going to be fine. Yeah, like I said, it was very reminiscent to what it felt like going into Mid-Ohio race. Obviously we were strong there. Just unlucky in qualifying. But here we were starting five positions further. Another goal was to be in the top 10 for all three cars.

My engineer and I were talking yesterday. I was like (expletive) a top 10. We started 15th, ended fourth in Mid-Ohio. No, we can win, we can be on the podium. We did that today.

TONY KANAAN: Will, his engineer, texted me after the meeting. Zac and I mentioned the goal was for all three cars to finish in the top 10.

Will texted me, I disagree with that. I think we have a better car than 10th.

I said, Zac didn’t say you should finish 10th. He put you first and the other two inside the top 10.

He crosses the finish line. Will comes and looks at me and said, Hey, prove us wrong every weekend, we’ll be okay with it.

Q. Tony, you had Zac here this weekend. When you saw Pato carving his way through the field, what were you thinking? Were you nervous? Did it feel like there was a lot of pressure there?

TONY KANAAN: I mean, me outside the car, I’m always going to be nervous. I’m still getting used to this spectator.

Inside the team, looking at the talent we have, what this guy can do inside a race car. Was I worried? I was worried about things we couldn’t control. I knew he was in control. Any way you’re leading and going for the lead, you’re going to be nervous, even if you’re in the car. It’s about how you control it.

I think I fake a lot more inside the car than I do outside back in the day.

PATO O’WARD: He was freaking out (laughter).

TONY KANAAN: Pretty much (smiling).

Hopefully I was just sitting there. I mentioned that in Iowa. My mom made so much fun of me. Every time this happens I think about her because she could never watch my races. I cursed myself.

THE MODERATOR: Tony congratulations. More questions for Pato.

Q. Zac was standing there pumping his fists to the crowd and everything. What was it like to be able to celebrate with him in attendance?

PATO O’WARD: Zac is the superstar this weekend. He’s never been at any of our wins. He’s been close, at the 500. He’s never been at one of our wins.

I’m glad and I’m super happy that I can give him that first memory of his INDYCAR team, at least first win being there in the flesh.

It’s a really cool place to do it at. Kind of wish I would stay tonight and party. It’s a nice city here. But I’m going to go home. It’s been a crazy four weeks. We’ve got another one coming up. So yeah. …

Q. When you’re leading, is any part of you wondering where is Alex and how many points am I cutting offer?

PATO O’WARD: No. I already saw. It’s only like 99. 128 to 99, it’s a good chunk. His good weekends are days like today. We need to make sure that we continue to have days like today, not just one but a few. I think we’re going to keep this conversation going until Nashville. That’s my goal.

Obviously we’re at a time in the championship where we’re going to have to get a little bit more into the conversation of getting our elbows out because that’s what I had to do today just to open the doors to having a chance to win this race. That’s the only way we’re even going to catch a whiff of making him sweat a little bit.

Q. You had the contact with Will. Were you concerned about damage to your car and/or INDYCAR…

PATO O’WARD: I knew that was going to be a racing incident. I want to go see Will actually. That’s the last thing that you want to have. I respect Will so much. We’ve been racing against each other a lot.

But yeah, the problem is that it’s such a fine line that you’re battling with. You don’t want to lose any positions. When you’re going through where you’re full opposite lock, we basically hit square. When you hit tire to tire, both of our wheels got out of our hands. You had to, like, gather it back up.

That’s what happens when you’re racing so tight in a place like this. The cars don’t really do everything perfectly. They will be moving and they’ll understeer, they will be within places where you’re like, Oh, I hope I make this kind of thing.

I think when you go to the outside, that’s a risk that you’re willing to take versus the guy that’s on the inside.

It did end his race?

Q. No.

PATO O’WARD: I’m glad that it didn’t. Obviously that’s not the way that I like to go racing. I like to be always fair and give the respect that each one deserves.

Yeah, it got tight, really tight, in a corner that’s pretty much what you get if you go side by side, so…

Q. The narrative going into this weekend was that was Arrow McLaren’s most difficult track, even internally in the team. How important is it to conquer this track and win here?

PATO O’WARD: It’s a big day. It’s a very big day. It feels pretty special in a place that has arguably been one of the biggest headaches every single year that we come here.

It just feels good. It’s a really good feeling that we didn’t just nail the strategy and get lucky, but we also had to earn our win today. It wasn’t given to us. We had the car to be able to do that.

Q. You mentioned how difficult this stretch of the season has been. What is your energy level going into Laguna?

PATO O’WARD: I feel good, man. I’m pretty good at being very selfish to the things I want when I want. I’m pretty firm. When I don’t go with something, I say, No, I don’t do it, whatever.

Yeah, my dad’s the only one that’s here this weekend. I’m going home tonight to Texas to see my mom, my sister, then I have to head to Laguna to do media days on Wednesday early.

Yeah, it’s busy. It’s busy days. To be honest, us drivers, we have an amazing life. I actually feel for the engineers and the mechanics. They have it way rougher than we do.

When the calendar is so aggressive like this, I mean, it’s five races in four weekends, then one off. August is a bit better. But July is brutal. To be fair, month of May is brutal, as well. June really wasn’t too many free weekends ’cause we went testing. Pretty much the same thing as going to a race weekend.

It’s wearing. It’s important for people to make time for themselves. I hope that this keeps them going, as it’s going to keep me going. Days like today are ultimately what pull you back anytime you have a not even a bad day, like lots of bad days or a bad season. Days like today are what you work for.

Q. Why did you decide to stick with the strategy even though you knew this race was changing we quickly and drastically?

PATO O’WARD: Because that’s the only way you make a strategy work. You can’t be half-assing it. You can’t be, We should have done this. No. Make a decision and send it. That’s how you can put yourself in a position.

Maybe if it’s not the easiest strategy to be a winning strategy or podium strategy, you make it happen because you put yourself in that position.

Chevrolet wins on the Streets Of Toronto: 14

2025- Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #2 – Mike Conway – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles on the Streets Of Toronto: 12

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto: 37

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Danny Sullivan (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Michael Andretti (3), Sebastien Bourdais (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Josef Newgarden (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), Luca Filippi (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Pato O’Ward (1), Felix Rosenqvist (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (13), Galles Racing (5),, Ed Carpenter Racing (4), Newman Haas Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Arrow McLaren (2), Dragon Racing (2), Patrick Racing (2) Andretti Global (1), KV Racing Technology (1), and Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto: 1139

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Al Unser Jr. (182), Michael Andretti (153), Emerson Fittipaldi (123) Josef Newgarden (113), Will Power (97), Simon Pagenaud (84), Sebastien Bourdais (79), Helio Castroneves (74), Scott Dixon (56), Paul Tracy (54), Danny Sullivan (50), Pato O’Ward (42), Ryan Hunter-Reay (36), Scott McLaughlin (28), Tony Kanaan (19), Rinus VeeKay (18), Mike Conway (7), Mario Andretti (6), Jordan King (6), Luca Filippi (2), JR Hildebrand (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Spencer Pigot (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (519), Galles Racing (182), Newman Haas Racing (159), Chip Ganassi Racing (74), Patrick Racing (74), Ed Carpenter Racing (64), Arrow McLaren (43), Andretti Global (36), Dragon Racing (20), A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Carlin (1) and Panther Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Toronto

Wins (with competition):

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #2, 2014 Race #1, 2012, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

10 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2018, 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1996)

4 – Ford (2000, 1995, 1994, 1992)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

1 – Cosworth (1986)

Earned Poles (with competition):

12 – Chevrolet (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #1, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

11 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 2000 1999, 1998, 1996)

2 – Ford (1995, 1994)

2 – Cosworth (1987, 1986)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

** 2014 Race #2 – Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Chevrolet) started from the pole on driver points after qualifying was rained out**