Trouble on the Streets of Toronto for Meyer Shank Racing

Armstrong finishes 14th, Rosenqvist 19th

TORONTO, Ontario (20 July 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) drivers were on a streak of seven consecutive top ten results which included podium finishes in Iowa and Road America, but Toronto proved to be just the opposite of what the team had been used to the past few weekends.

With three early cautions in the first half of the 90-lap race and a slew of strategies in play, the early stages were anyone’s to win. But bad luck struck from the beginning when Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda – suffered front wing damage. A further slow tire leak also forced the 60 stand call Rosenqvist into the pit lane a lap earlier than anticipated midway through the race.

Just when things were looking up and Rosenqvist settled into the top ten, a wiggle with two laps to go sent Rosenqvist into the wall and his race ended just two laps shy of the checkered flag, finishing 19th.

Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 SiriusXM Honda – was poised for a strong finish after starting third – his best qualifying result of the season thus far. Before a mid-race yellow that shuffled the field, he was running solidly in the top four and chasing a podium. But due to a drive through penalty for avoidable contact in the tight pit lane entry, Armstrong was sent down the order.

With strong fuel-saving skills and lots of patience, Armstrong clawed back through the field to finish 14th. He remains 7th in the Championship standings, while Rosenqvist says in 6th. Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “Tough ending to the weekend. We had a really strong car, and unfortunately where the yellows fell, it didn’t work out for us. We got a penalty for a collision with Kirkwood coming into the super tight pit lane, otherwise we could have probably had another top five finish.

Felix Rosenqvist: “Tough one. Had some front wing damage from being sandwiched into the wall in lap one and just kept adding damage to the car throughout the race. We did a pretty solid race for a while. But I had a bunch of understeer and it kept getting worse and worse. Couldn’t make it last to the end.”