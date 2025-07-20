RACE NOTES – Streets of Toronto

RACE RESULTS 20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet 25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 27 (FOX, 3 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 25th: “I just tracked out a little bit too wide and ended up destroying the rear of the car. I’m still trying to process it, because I’ve never seen that amount of damage to really any sort of hit like that. The suspension is cut and the gearbox is pulled apart. It’s so very disappointing. We were on the right strategy and the No. 20 Java House ECR guys were doing a good job with what we had. A good result was on the table and I am pretty speechless about the penalty for my transgression.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 24th FINISH: 25th STATUS: Contact LAPS COMPLETED: 29/90 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi started 24th in today’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, electing to begin the race on a set of black Firestone Firehawks. When the majority of the field stopped under the first caution on Lap 4, Rossi stayed out and vaulted up to 9th. He was running 8th on Lap 29 when he brushed the outside wall coming out of Turn 11. Rossi made contact right where two concrete barriers came together, but were not flush with each other. The lower lip of the wall caused heavy damage to the right side of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. Rossi was able to safely get the car into the Turn 1 runoff, where it was retired from the event.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 20th: “One of the more disappointing days of the season. My race was pretty much over after I was put into the wall. I appreciate the quick work by the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew to fix the car and get me back out there so we could salvage some points. On to Laguna.”