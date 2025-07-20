QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of Toronto

STREETS OF TORONTO QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS 22nd: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet 24th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet EVENT: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto TRACK: Streets of Toronto LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario, Canada ﻿TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit ﻿RACE LENGTH: 90 Laps BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 24th: “We are coming away from qualifying quite disappointed. We have not yet had the pace we need this weekend, so we will work hard overnight to see how we can improve the cars for the race tomorrow.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991|

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN|

TORONTO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 3

BEST START: 4th (2019,

2022)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2017)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 159

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start 24th in tomorrow’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Half of his six previous starts in Toronto have resulted in Top 10 finishes, including a second place in 2017. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes so far this season, his first with ECR. Two of those came on street courses, including the most recent in Detroit. Earlier this season at The Thermal Club, Rossi placed an ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in last month’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the streets of Toronto.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 22nd: “It’s definitely tight out there, but to be fair, it is every weekend. You see it everywhere. This field is just so competitive. We have been we’ve been struggling to get the car right all weekend. We just haven’t had the pace. I was honestly pretty happy with my lap. I didn’t think there was much more to extract out of it. That was a positive, but obviously we need to find more speed.”