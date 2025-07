Christian Lundgaard (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN TORONTO – Chevrolet drivers swept the first six positions in Sunday morning’s warmup session for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Two of the Arrow McLaren drivers were at the top of the timing screen led by Christian Lundgaard’s lap at 1:06.1219 in the No. 7 and 20-year-old…



