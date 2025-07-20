Honda 1-2-3 in Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto qualifying

July 19, 2025

— Toronto, ONT, Canada

Colton Herta goes back-to-back in the 6ix, scoring pole for the second straight year on the streets of Toronto

Alex Palou, Marcus Armstrong complete Honda 1-2-3 at the front of the grid

Honda advances five cars to Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying

Colton Herta scored pole position in Toronto for the second-straight year, leading a Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race.

Herta will be looking for his second-straight win at Toronto, following a stellar performance last year in which the young Californian led 81 of 85 laps to take the victory. Honda would sweep the top seven positions in last year’s Toronto race.

Championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a front-row lockout for Honda, qualifying second—his first top-10 start on the Canadian street circuit. Just behind Palou was Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, matching his career-best qualifying effort with third.

Honda transferred five cars into the Firestone Fast Six, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal and Herta’s Andretti Global teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, qualifying fifth and sixth respectively.

Additionally, every Honda team transferred at least one car into the Top 12 round of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying today in Toronto: Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou (P2) and Scott Dixon (P11); Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Rahal (P5) and Louis Foster (P7); Meyer Shank Racing’s Armstrong (P3); and Dale Coyne Racing with Rinus VeeKay (P9). Andretti Global, impressively, transferred all three of their cars with Herta (P1), Kirkwood (P6) and Marcus Ericsson (P8).

Honda is looking for their 12th win in 13 starts in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The year has been largely dominated by Alex Palou with seven victories, including the Indianapolis 500 and last time out at Iowa Speedway. Palou holds a commanding 129-point lead in the championship standings. Kyle Kirkwood has been the man to beat on street circuits, picking up two of his three wins this year on the streets—at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix. While Scott Dixon broke through for his first win of 2025 at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio earlier this month. Dixon is a four-time winner already on the streets of Toronto, and will be looking to add a fifth to his name.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Honda Qualifying Results

1st Colton Herta

2nd Alex Palou

3rd Marcus Armstrong

5th Graham Rahal

6th Kyle Kirkwood

7th Louis Foster -R

8th Marcus Ericsson

9th Rinus VeeKay

11th Scott Dixon

14th Kyffin Simpson

17th Felix Rosenqvist

26th Devlin DeFrancesco

27th Jacob Abel-R

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda): “Another a great day for Honda and for us at Andretti. A really solid lap and performance, I think the car was spot on. Our Gainbridge Honda was really fast. What a good place to get a pole. It feels so rewarding to get one here at this track because you can’t really make a mistake. I’m excited to have a good race tomorrow and hopefully win.”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Great qualifying! On the front row, really happy. It’s a brand-new Honda engine for us this weekend, and so far, it’s just as fast as the ones we’ve had all season—or even faster! It’s my first ever top-10 start here at Toronto and starting on the front here is huge. It’s going to make our start a little bit easier and hopefully a little bit cleaner. Looking forward to tomorrow!”

Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda): “It was a good day in the office. The lap felt pretty average if I am being brutally honest, so tomorrow could be even better. The race tomorrow is going to be a completely different story compared to qualifying. In Iowa I manifested being on the podium before the race, and that’s what happened. So, see you on the podium.”

Where to Watch

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will air live on Fox Sunday July 20 at 12 PM ET.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: