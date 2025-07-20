Armstrong Qualifies Third in Canadian-themed livery in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario (19 July 2025) – Marcus Armstrong put the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda third on the grid for Sunday’s Honda Ontario Dealers Indy Toronto (12:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218). MSR teammate, Felix Rosenqvist qualified the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda 17th for Sunday’s 90-lap main event.

Armstrong posted his best qualifying result of the season and matched his best career qualifying effort Saturday on the streets of Toronto. The New Zealand-born racer is riding a wave of momentum following his podium run at Iowa Speedway less than a week ago and continued that during Toronto qualifying

Armstrong set the fastest lap time in Group 2 qualifying – 1:00.098-seconds – and went on to transfer into the Firestone Fast 6 for the third time this season. After briefly holding the pole position, Armstrong settled into third for Sunday’s race.

Rosenqvist, who currently sits sixth in the INDYCAR SERIES championship standings, kicked things off in Group 1 qualifying. Initially starting on new Firestone alternate tires, he pitted midway through the session for a second set of alternates, ultimately posting a lap which put him ninth in Group 1, and 17th on the grid for Sunday’s main event.

Sunday’s Honda Ontario Dealers Indy Toronto will be aired live on Fox starting at noon ET. SiriusXM will host live IndyCar Radio coverage on SiriusXM channel 218. Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “It was a good day in the office. The lap felt pretty average if I am being brutally honest, so tomorrow could be even better. The race tomorrow is going to be a completely different story compared to qualifying. In Iowa I manifested being on the podium before the race, and that’s what happened. So, see you on the podium.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I think everyone can always find a little more, and you can never really do a perfect lap. I honestly thought I did a decent lap. It was one of those where you feel good about the lap, but it wasn’t good enough. I never really felt super quick, but I thought we would have had enough to transfer. We’ll just have to dig a little harder for the race tomorrow.”