Santino Ferrucci (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN TORONTO – Santino Ferrucci’s crash in Sunday Morning Warmup at Toronto’s Exhibition Place damaged his No. 14 Chevrolet so bad, it won’t be able to compete in Sunday’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy 200. Ferrucci crashed in Turn 8 with 3 minutes left in the session after setting the…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here