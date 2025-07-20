Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Practice and Qualifying Report

Streets of Toronto

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, July 19

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 160.74 mi / 258.69 km

Length: 1.79 mi / 2.88 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT

Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P5, 1:00.6895

Total laps: 40

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P6, 1:00.2247

Round 2: P10, 1:00.9795

Starting position: P10

“I was hoping for a little bit more today. I’m happy with my car on the Firestone Primary tires, so I think we’ll have a strong race car for tomorrow. The performance of the alternate tires was a bit of a surprise and inconsistent, like they’ve been all year. It’s a long race and lots can happen, so let’s see how it plays out.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P20, 1:01.5163

Total laps: 51

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P7, 1:00.3464

Starting position: P12

“While the result doesn’t quite show it, I think we can be happy with that after yesterday. The team have done a great job to get us back to where we thought we would be yesterday, today. From a Qualifying execution standpoint, we beat a lot of strong cars that we probably didn’t think we’d be fighting with, so we can be pleased with how we did.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P12, 1:00.9209

Total laps: 41

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P10, 1:00.4520

Starting position: P19

“It was a disappointing Qualifying, for sure. We knew going into Toronto that this is one of the team’s toughest race weekends. We just can’t find the pace the others have for this track, and that shows in our Qualifying today. It’s a long race, and it usually gets pretty messy on these streets, so we need to stay clean and pick up as many positions as we can tomorrow.”