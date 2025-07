Good morning race fans. Here is today’s weather (looks great) and schedule (pretty straightforward – practice and qualifying are both on FS1): Saturday, July 19, 2025 TIMESERIESSESSION8:30 a.m.Gates Open9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.USF2000Qualifying 29:35 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.USF Pro 2000Qualifying 210:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.NTT INDYCAR SERIESPractice 211:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.Miata Canada CupRace 112:30…



