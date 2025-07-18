Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Friday Practice Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit

Toronto, Ontario

Friday Practice Report

July 18

Chevrolet-powered drivers made up six of the top ten spots on the combined practice sheet for the opening practice for the Indy Toronto on the 1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit, with Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet leading the way to Team Chevy. The New Zealander was joined in the top ten by Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Callum Ilott in the No. 90, Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Kyle Kirkwood, the winner of two of the first three street circuit races of the year, was the quickest driver.

Power led the first 40 minutes of practice, where all 27 cars were eligible to participate, and all drivers utilized the Primary (Black) Firestone Firehawk Racing Tires exclusively. His best lap was 61.9059 seconds (103.861 mph), and Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet and Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet joined the 2016 Toronto winner, making it Chevrolet-powered cars with three of the four best times on the preferred tires.

Power, at 61.8538 seconds (103.948 mph), was the quickest in the first 15-minute group, which consisted of drivers primarily using the Alternate (Green) Firestone Firehawk Racing Tires, with fellow Chevrolet-powered driver Lundgaard going second best.

The dusty race track continued to take rubber in the second 15-minute session, with McLaughlin going almost a half-second quicker at 61.3411 seconds (104.817 mph), with Callum Ilott in the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet joining the Kiwi McLaughlin in the top five.

Coming together as a team and a series

One Chevrolet-powered team had a long three days, after one of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s transporters caught fire, forcing the team’s crew, their competitors, their partners and the series to come together to help them make the race this weekend.

Sunday evening at 7 pm : The transporter carrying Sting Ray Robb’s No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, suffered a fire on the trip back from the Iowa Speedway to the team’s shop in downtown Speedway, Indiana, which caused fire, smoke and water damage to the equipment and cars.

: The transporter carrying Sting Ray Robb’s No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, suffered a fire on the trip back from the Iowa Speedway to the team’s shop in downtown Speedway, Indiana, which caused fire, smoke and water damage to the equipment and cars. Sunday, starting at midnight through Monday: Between friends and the team, three trailers were dispatched to begin bringing back damaged items, which the non-competition team members set out on tables to dry and start assessing what was salvageable.

Between friends and the team, three trailers were dispatched to begin bringing back damaged items, which the non-competition team members set out on tables to dry and start assessing what was salvageable. Monday – The crews for the No. 76 and No. 77 joined together to rebuild the No. 76, while they assessed the damage to Robb’s car.

– The crews for the No. 76 and No. 77 joined together to rebuild the No. 76, while they assessed the damage to Robb’s car. Tuesday – Both crews’ attention turned to the No. 77, rebuilding the car, which suffered crash damage in the second race at Iowa Speedway.

– Both crews’ attention turned to the No. 77, rebuilding the car, which suffered crash damage in the second race at Iowa Speedway. Wednesday – The transporters, including the Juncos Hollinger Racing INDY NXT by Firestone trailer, began the trip north to Toronto

Team owner Ricardo Juncos:

“We had the situation with the trailer on fire, and it was a huge amount of work overload for everyone at the team. But, we knew that we needed to work, with no options and things like that could happen. So, it was actually was good to see the whole team spirit with that moment, when things like that happen. I’m really, really happy with them because what I saw as a team owner, it was a mega. Mega! The chemistry, everybody helping each other, at that time was just one team pushing forward, and it was amazing to see. So, that’s one side

“On the other side, is all the support from INDYCAR. Every single team called us, called me right away, offering trailers, equipment, and whatever. From Roger Penske to the last team owner. Then the series itself, Dallara, Chevy, I mean, you name it. Even, a lot of fans as well, and that was really, really good to see as a team owner.”

Driver Sting Ray Robb:

“I’m appreciative (of the crew), but I’m more impressed. Honestly, I’ve seen when these kinds of things happen and it knocks its team out completely. But they showed up Monday morning at 8.m. and they were there until about midnight, putting everything back the way it should be. My car still smells like a smoke bomb went off in it, but everything is as it should be.

“Largely in part to the fire department doing their job when they got the call and the state trooper doing his job to call the fire department ahead of time and everyone that was involved, I think they’re the reason that we’re here today. So, to the first responders, thank you and then to the team, thank you.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

﻿ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I think we have rolled off in a better position than where we have been in the past. We just need some time to pepper it in and get it there for Qualifying. I am definitely not unhappy with what we’ve arrived with considering our performance here last year. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“A difficult first practice session. It’s not a track that we’ve historically been great at, so we’re going to try to maximize the weekend and our package to get what we can out of it. I think we got better through that session, which is promising. We’ll continue to get better, and hopefully we can make our way forward through the rest of the weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Friday practice done here in Toronto. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SmartStop Chevrolet looks awesome, so hopefully we can generate a good result for them this weekend. We’ve got a bit of work to do as the car is very tough to drive. Some of the faster cars are able to extract some lap times that we couldn’t. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’ll see what we can do for Practice 2 tomorrow.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet:

“It was very slippery out there today but the PPG Chevy was solid. The weather should cool off a bit over the next two days and we don’t have many support series here to lay down additional rubber, so it’s hard to gauge how much we learned today. It’s going to be a very interesting race with tire strategy, which is one of the things that makes this series so much fun.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet

“Really happy with how that first session went. This is a tough place, but the Gallagher crew and Team Chevy have brought a very competitive package here this weekend. I think the way the tires reacted today have given everyone something to think about. Tire strategy starts on Friday because of the limited number of sets your allotted.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Friday, July 18, 2025

Kyle Kirkwood (for context)

Will Power

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone. Wrapping up practice today and joined by a couple of the fastest in practice.

THE MODERATOR: Will, you’ve won three times here at Toronto. Good to be atop the leaderboard so far this weekend?

WILL POWER: Yeah, it’s a very difficult track. Like Kyle said, it was surprisingly low grip. Really hard to really change anything on the car. Yeah, the greens, you literally had that one prep lap and one lap to go. Yeah, it will be interesting.

Massive new bump at the end of the straight into three. It actually hurts. Right in the braking zone, boom.

THE MODERATOR: I’ve heard winters are tough here in Toronto.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: They repaved something. The bridge used to go there. For some reason they put a strip of pavement just in that section.

THE MODERATOR: Exit of three?

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Entry.

WILL POWER: I think they honestly need to grind it tonight. It will hurt racing. Very apprehensive to go up the inside. They should grind it.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll start with questions.

Q. How great is it to return to an event where it’s bustling with fans, you’re in a big city, there’s a great vibe? We came off what was two really good races, but nobody really saw ’em.

WILL POWER: Yeah, man. I was going to say, I was sitting there, I looked at the grandstands, they were full. I was really impressed.

Yeah, and the autograph session. How many people were there when we left? The line was massive. Yeah, good attendance so far. Very good.

Q. As a professional athlete, does it get the adrenaline going when you know there’s a lot of people out there that love to see what you do?

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Just proves we’re in a high-performance, high-stakes sport that people like watching, right? Re-proves that to you. Nonetheless, exciting to have people out here.

Q. Canada is the only race we come to internationally. With the crowd turnout that we’ve seen here and kind of the talks that we’ve had for the last couple weeks, does this race really showcase that INDYCAR can go into other international markets to race?

WILL POWER: Yeah, absolutely. I think we’d be very well-received in Europe. Japan, we always get a massive crowd. Went to Australia. Yes, could totally do it.

Got to make sense financially. But yeah, I think they’d be surprised. When we raced in Europe in Champ Car in ’07… People were very interested in open-wheel cars over there.

I think it would be very good markets for us, I believe. Obviously they’re trying to nail it over here, North America. I’ve just seen the series grow and improve. I’ve been in it 19, 20 years. Only got better every year.

Q. For the rest of this weekend, it should cool down a little bit. Do you expect the graining of the tires for the rest of the weekend?

KYLE KIRKWOOD: I’m not sure. That’s a great question. Not sure why it was like that. We clearly had a very soft street course tire. Given the nature of that session where it was pretty low grip, maybe that just has something to do with it.Nonetheless, it’s on our minds for the rest of the weekend and obviously for the race.

WILL POWER: Yeah, no, obviously the track grips up and temperature matters. At the end of the day, they’re just too soft. I think incredibly soft. Sure it will be a three-stop race unless something strange happens.

Yeah, it will actually be interesting in qualifying, to be honest, what compound you use.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: You only went a 10th quicker later in the session when you assume you could go faster on primes.

WILL POWER: I would have said, yeah. Threw on new primes, you’d be right there.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Faster.

WILL POWER: I think so.

Q. Tomorrow do you maximize track position in qualifying or do you save tires that you want for the race?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, like, no one’s going to use more than one set of the greens. You just don’t have enough tires.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: In the race, what do you do for qualifying? Do you use primes for qualifying, is that what you’re saying?

WILL POWER: You have to save three sets of new tires for the race. I mean, I can’t see anyone else coming to any other conclusion. You’re saying take a risk and use them in qualifying.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: If they were faster, that would be very interesting. Some people use new all the way through qualifying.

WILL POWER: You could do it, but they went off pretty bad. Mine degraded a lot.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: I did a second run on them and they definitely fell off.

Q. Will, you got a lot of experience here at this track. Is this the slickest this track has been on a Friday?

WILL POWER: It’s hard to say. Definitely on the track walk yesterday it looked really dusty. I don’t know. Like, I can’t remember to be honest. It’s been so many times I’ve been here. It’s always this way first session. I guess if you had a couple more support series, it would help.

Yeah, it will progress. Lap time isn’t that bad, 61s. Got to 59s last year.

Q. Will, I understand you’re in a contract year. How important is it for you to get a result here this weekend?

WILL POWER: Yeah, man, every race, every session. It just matters, you know? Can you believe the year I’m having, in a contract year? Two engine failures in two race weekends. Just one of those things. Not bad luck. It just happens at times.

Yeah, we’ll see. Just keep pushing. Still got five races to have great results. I

I’ve had great cars everywhere. We’re quick. Can only smile about it because

I’ve been in the sport a long time.

I just know these sort of things come round. It’s very typical of life that a bad year would play out when you’re trying to get a contract.

Yeah, man, but I love it here. I do. I really hope I’m back next year.

Q. Will, you mentioned the bump in the braking zone going into three, the need to grind that. What would that discussion look like with the series to make that happen?

WILL POWER: Actually, I don’t know. I think to Joe Hodge. Used to be able to go to Jay Frye and ask him, but I’m not sure now who it is.

Man, it’s nasty. Gave me a headache. It was that hard. I don’t know. Was it that hard for you?

KYLE KIRKWOOD: It wasn’t extremely harsh. The bottom is hard.

WILL POWER: That’s what I mean.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Just depends where you hit the brakes right? Everyone is going to be hitting it there.

WILL POWER: I think it will hurt passing.

Q. Will, in his recent wins here, Scott Dixon always jokes this feels like his hometown course because Canada is part of the Commonwealth. Does that carry over for you, as well?

WILL POWER: Didn’t even register. I did think the other day, I wonder with your passport and so on, if you got denied, Well, I’m in the Commonwealth. You could let me in.

Yeah, I don’t know what the immigration rule is here. Yeah, didn’t really register. If I win, I’ll mention it

Chevrolet on the Streets Of Toronto

Chevrolet wins on the Streets Of Toronto: 13

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #2 – Mike Conway – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles on the Streets Of Toronto: 12

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 – Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto: 36

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Danny Sullivan (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Michael Andretti (3), Sebastien Bourdais (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Josef Newgarden (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), Luca Filippi (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Felix Rosenqvist (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (13), Galles Racing (5),, Ed Carpenter Racing (4), Newman Haas Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Dragon Racing (2), Patrick Racing (2) Andretti Global (1), Arrow McLaren (1), KV Racing Technology (1), and Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto: 1109

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Al Unser Jr. (182), Michael Andretti (153), Emerson Fittipaldi (123) Josef Newgarden (113), Will Power (97), Simon Pagenaud (84), Sebastien Bourdais (79), Helio Castroneves (74), Scott Dixon (56), Paul Tracy (54), Danny Sullivan (50), Ryan Hunter-Reay (36), Scott McLaughlin (28), Tony Kanaan (19), Rinus VeeKay (18), Mike Conway (7), Mario Andretti (6), Jordan King (6), Pato O’Ward (3), Luca Filippi (2), JR Hildebrand (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Spencer Pigot (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (519), Galles Racing (182), Newman Haas Racing (159), Chip Ganassi Racing (74), Patrick Racing (74), Ed Carpenter Racing (64), Andretti Global (36), Dragon Racing (20), Arrow McLaren (4), A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Carlin (1) and Panther Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Toronto

Wins (with competition):

13 – Chevrolet (2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #2, 2014 Race #1, 2012, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

10 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2018, 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1996)

4 – Ford (2000, 1995, 1994, 1992)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

1 – Cosworth (1986)

Earned Poles (with competition):

12 – Chevrolet (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #1, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

11 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 2000 1999, 1998, 1996)

2 – Ford (1995, 1994)

2 – Cosworth (1987, 1986)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

** 2014 Race #2 – Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Chevrolet) started from the pole on driver points after qualifying was rained out**

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)