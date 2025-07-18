  • July 19, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Arrow McLaren Press Release
  3. Arrow McLaren 2025…

Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Practice Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Practice Report

Streets of Toronto

Practice date: Friday, July 18

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 160.74 mi / 258.69 km

Length: 1.79 mi / 2.88 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times: 

  • Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT
  • Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT
  • Warm-up: Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT
  • Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:01.9285

Total laps: 22

“I think we have rolled off in a better position than where we have been in the past. We just need some time to pepper it in and get it there for Qualifying. I am definitely not unhappy with what we’ve arrived with considering our performance here last year. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 1:01.9623

Total laps: 20

“Friday practice done here in Toronto. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SmartStop Chevrolet looks awesome, so hopefully we can generate a good result for them this weekend. We’ve got a bit of work to do as the car is very tough to drive. Some of the faster cars are able to extract some lap times that we couldn’t. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’ll see what we can do for Practice 2 tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P22, 1:02.4519

Total laps: 26

“A difficult first practice session. It’s not a track that we’ve historically been great at, so we’re going to try to maximize the weekend and our package to get what we can out of it. I think we got better through that session, which is promising. We’ll continue to get better, and hopefully we can make our way forward through the rest of the weekend.”

Leave a Reply

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.