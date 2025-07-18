Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Practice Report

Streets of Toronto

Practice date: Friday, July 18

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 160.74 mi / 258.69 km

Length: 1.79 mi / 2.88 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Warm-up: Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT

Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:01.9285

Total laps: 22

“I think we have rolled off in a better position than where we have been in the past. We just need some time to pepper it in and get it there for Qualifying. I am definitely not unhappy with what we’ve arrived with considering our performance here last year. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 1:01.9623

Total laps: 20

“Friday practice done here in Toronto. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SmartStop Chevrolet looks awesome, so hopefully we can generate a good result for them this weekend. We’ve got a bit of work to do as the car is very tough to drive. Some of the faster cars are able to extract some lap times that we couldn’t. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’ll see what we can do for Practice 2 tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P22, 1:02.4519

Total laps: 26

“A difficult first practice session. It’s not a track that we’ve historically been great at, so we’re going to try to maximize the weekend and our package to get what we can out of it. I think we got better through that session, which is promising. We’ll continue to get better, and hopefully we can make our way forward through the rest of the weekend.”