Gates Open Tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. ET! Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday

William Ashley is back as an official partner and provider of the magnificent trophies to the podium finishers in Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Exhibition Place, the headlining feature of the 37th edition of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, July 18-20. Read more.

If you have mobile tickets, they can be retrieved by accessing your online account here on your cell phone. You will need to download your tickets to your mobile device in order to access the event.

Reminder: Champions Club passes are not mobile. Members must pick up their passes at the Credential Centre (Salon 110 inside the Enercare Centre).

: Champions Club passes are not mobile. Members must pick up their passes at the Credential Centre (Salon 110 inside the Enercare Centre). Kids 12 & under will receive FREE access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock all weekend long! All children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Present your Presto card at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock for free access all-day tomorrow, courtesy of Metrolinx .

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto's GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $90 GO Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event

Tomorrow the gates open at Exhibition Place to fans and festival-goers for the 37th edition of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, and for the 14th time, another significant tradition continues with Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada. Read more.