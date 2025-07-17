Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Race Preview

Streets of Toronto

Race date: Sunday, July 20

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 160.74 mi / 258.69 km

Length: 1.79 mi / 2.88 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. EDT

Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. EDT Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Warm-up: Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT

Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 386 points

Average starting position: 8.9

Average finishing position: 6.2

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P1, SYNK 275

Career at Streets of Toronto:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P3, 2023

Best finishing position: P8, 2023

Last year: 17th

“We’ve got momentum heading into the weekend. It feels good to finally get that first win of the season under our belt, and now the focus is on keeping it rolling. We still haven’t put it all together in Qualifying this year, and I’m focused on nailing that to start up front in a race where track position will be key.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 21st, 156 points

Average starting position: 14.4

Average finishing position: 17.3

Best starting position: P4, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P8, XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Career at Streets of Toronto:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P19

Best finishing position: P21

“Missing out on Sunday’s race in Iowa was definitely tough, especially after qualifying fifth. After a week of rest and recovery, I’m looking forward to being back in the car. We’ve got a fresh SmartStop livery to debut, so I’m hoping we can put together a strong result and make it a good one for the whole crew.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 5th, 300 points

Average starting position: 9.7

Average finishing position: 9.6

Best starting position: P2, 2x, last Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Streets of Toronto:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P1, 2023

Best finishing position: P1, 2023

Last year: 7th

“Coming to Toronto always brings back great memories. I’ve had strong results here in the past, including my first win, so I’m excited for the weekend. We know what it takes to be quick here, so now it’s all about putting it together and making it happen.”