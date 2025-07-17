Arrow McLaren 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Race Preview
Streets of Toronto
Race date: Sunday, July 20
Round: 13/17
Total laps: 90
Total race distance: 160.74 mi / 258.69 km
Length: 1.79 mi / 2.88 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. EDT
- Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT
- Warm-up: Sunday, 8:32 a.m. – 8:57 a.m. EDT
- Green flag: Sunday, 12:22 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 2nd, 386 points
Average starting position: 8.9
Average finishing position: 6.2
Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
Best finishing position: P1, SYNK 275
Career at Streets of Toronto:
- Total starts: 3
- Best starting position: P3, 2023
- Best finishing position: P8, 2023
- Last year: 17th
“We’ve got momentum heading into the weekend. It feels good to finally get that first win of the season under our belt, and now the focus is on keeping it rolling. We still haven’t put it all together in Qualifying this year, and I’m focused on nailing that to start up front in a race where track position will be key.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 21st, 156 points
Average starting position: 14.4
Average finishing position: 17.3
Best starting position: P4, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P8, XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Career at Streets of Toronto:
- Total starts: 1
- Best starting position: P19
- Best finishing position: P21
“Missing out on Sunday’s race in Iowa was definitely tough, especially after qualifying fifth. After a week of rest and recovery, I’m looking forward to being back in the car. We’ve got a fresh SmartStop livery to debut, so I’m hoping we can put together a strong result and make it a good one for the whole crew.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 5th, 300 points
Average starting position: 9.7
Average finishing position: 9.6
Best starting position: P2, 2x, last Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix
Career at Streets of Toronto:
- Total starts: 3
- Best starting position: P1, 2023
- Best finishing position: P1, 2023
- Last year: 7th
“Coming to Toronto always brings back great memories. I’ve had strong results here in the past, including my first win, so I’m excited for the weekend. We know what it takes to be quick here, so now it’s all about putting it together and making it happen.”