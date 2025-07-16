RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Toronto

STREETS OF TORONTO PREVIEW

FRIDAY, JULY 18 – SUNDAY, JULY 20, 2025 ﻿EVENT: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto TRACK: Streets of Toronto LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario, Canada ﻿TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit ﻿RACE LENGTH: 90 Laps PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:40 p.m. ET (FS2) Saturday – 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET (FS1) Sunday – 8:30-9 a.m. ET (FS1) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2:30-4 p.m. ET (FS1) RACE: Sunday – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “The Toronto circuit is one that is always a great mix of exciting and challenging. I am looking forward to competing there again after missing last year’s race. The fans really help make the event and it has a great atmosphere! We have had a challenging couple of weekends but we are ready to get back to fighting at the front.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

TORONTO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 3

BEST START: 4th (2019,

2022)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2017)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 159

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi is ready to return to the streets of Toronto after being forced to sit out last year’s event with a hand injury. Half of his six previous starts in Toronto have resulted in Top 10 finishes, including a second place in 2017. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes so far this season, his first with ECR. Two of those came on street courses, including the most recent in Detroit. Earlier this season at The Thermal Club, Rossi placed an ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in last month’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the streets of Toronto

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend in Toronto! We had two Top 10s last weekend, so there’s definitely some momentum on our side. Hopefully we can keep building on that and come away with another strong result.”