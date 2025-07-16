Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Honda Message Points

July 16, 2025

Toronto, ONT, Canada

Sunday July 20 at 12 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for on the streets of Toronto:

A win a weekend: Honda has scored a victory in every single NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend so far in 2025, taking the top step of the podium in 11 of 12 races—every race except Race 1 of the Iowa doubleheader weekend. Honda teams and drivers have won on every major track type in IndyCar—road courses, street circuits, speedways and short ovals. The 11 wins are split between Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (St. Pete, Thermal, Barber, Indy GP, Indy 500, Road America, Iowa), Scott Dixon (Mid-Ohio) and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit, World Wide Technology Raceway). Palou leads the drivers’ championship by 129 points, Dixon sits third and Kirkwood is P4. Additionally, Honda also holds the lead in the manufacturers’ standings by 208 points, 1147 to 939.

Street circuit supremacy: Honda has been the dominant manufacturer on street circuits in the last few seasons, winning all but one race on the streets across 2023, 2024 and thus far in 2025. Honda drivers swept the five street circuits in 2023, including a podium sweep in Long Beach and Toronto. 2024 saw wins on three of the four street circuits for Honda, notching podium sweeps at Long Beach and Detroit—as well as a Honda 1-7 on the streets of Toronto. Thus far in 2025, Honda has seen victory in all three street circuit events, with Alex Palou taking the opening round at St. Petersburg and Kyle Kirkwood emerging victorious at both the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix.

Success in the 6ix: Honda-powered drivers and teams have a history of success at Toronto, winning 13 times in both CART and INDYCAR competition, most recently with Colton Herta leading home a Honda 1-7 in the 2024 edition of the race—completing three race wins in a row for Honda in Toronto. Christian Lundgaard won the 2023 event, his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win, while Scott Dixon scored his fourth win on the streets of Toronto in 2022. Dario Franchitti, Will Power, Michael Andretti, Alex Zanardi and Adrian Fernandez have also scored wins for Honda on the streets of Exhibition Place.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing #8 Kyffin Simpson

#9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Friday’s practice will air on FS2, while Saturday’s practice and qualifications can be found on FS1, along with Sunday’s morning warm up.

