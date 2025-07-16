Arrow McLaren reveals double SmartStop liveries for the Streets of Toronto

16 July 2025

Arrow McLaren today revealed the liveries for the Nos. 6 and 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolets for this weekend’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. This is the first race in 2025 featuring SmartStop as a Primary Partner on an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and the first time in the three-year history of the partnership that it will be featured across multiple cars.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), a Primary Partner with Arrow McLaren since 2023, increased their number of primary entries this season from three to four as part of a multi-year extension announced in October 2024.

If cleared by the INDYCAR Medical Team on Thursday, Nolan Siegel will drive the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. If not, Linus Lundqvist will be set to step in to compete on the Canadian street circuit. Christian Lundgaard will be piloting the No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to round out the double livery takeover this weekend. SmartStop will then return as Primary Partner on the No. 6 at both Portland International Raceway and the Milwaukee Mile.

The No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet carries a similar look to previous iterations of the livery, highlighted by the SmartStop blue with the secondary white along the sides of the nose. The No. 7 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet inverts that design with white along the body and blue on the nose. In a nod to its strong roots in Canada, SmartStop also included a maple leaf inside of the “O” in its name across both cars.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren, said:

“We’re thrilled to hit the streets of Toronto this weekend with SmartStop, in what’s an important market for their business. The dual liveries make bold statements and reflect the strength of our growing partnership. We appreciate SmartStop’s continued support and can’t wait to put on a show for fans at this storied circuit.”

H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman, CEO, SmartStop, said:

“The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is such an iconic event for the Greater Toronto Area, and SmartStop is proud to be part of it. This marks our third year in Toronto with Arrow McLaren, and for the first time, both the Nos. 6 and No. 7 cars will carry the SmartStop livery. It’s a great reflection of the momentum behind our partnership, the value we place on our connection with the Greater Toronto Area, and the relationships we’re building with customers across Canada, where we now have more than 40 locations.”

