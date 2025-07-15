Toronto To Host the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, July 27-31

INDIANAPOLIS (July 15, 2025) — When the roar of Indy car engines around the streets of Toronto stops with the conclusion of this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Toronto’s Exhibition Place, the city will be gearing up for another important but much quieter event. Toronto will host the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference ( AAIC ), the world’s largest international forum to advance dementia science and clinical practice. AAIC 2025 takes place July 27-31.

AJ Foyt Racing partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association in April to spread awareness of the Association and the services it provides, and to educate the public about the disease. The team has made hand-outs available to race fans that list the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, plus information about the care and support the Alzheimer’s Association offers to those living with the disease and the families and friends supporting them.

The Alzheimer’s Association has spearheaded the effort to end Alzheimer’s and all diseases that cause dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing high-quality care and support for the 7 million Americans living with the disease, their caregivers and family members.

The No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet is displaying the Alzheimer’s Association logo on the car’s nosecone. The team will be making available re-designed handouts for race fans starting with the race in Monterey, California.

As a catalyst and convener, the Alzheimer’s Association unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward. AAIC draws more than 12,000 attendees in person and virtually with over 160 exhibitors and Exhibit Hall events in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. There will be more than 850 podium presentations over the course of the five-day conference with nine plenary sessions led by experts addressing the field’s most compelling topics.