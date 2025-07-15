ED CARPENTER RACING TO BUILD NEW HEADQUARTERS IN THE CITY OF WESTFIELD

ECR Will Move Its Operations to Grand Park Sports Campus in Hamilton County, Indiana

(WESTFIELD, Ind.) July 15, 2025 – ECR (Ed Carpenter Racing), an automotive racing organization, announced today plans to relocate its operations to the City of Westfield. ECR will build a new state-of-the-art racing headquarters as part of the Grand Park District Master Plan, a visionary blueprint designed to enhance and expand the existing Grand Park Sports Campus. ECR is currently the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES team that will be headquartered in Hamilton County.

The new ECR headquarters and performance campus will be located just south of the Grand Park Event Center on the west side of Grand Park Boulevard. The 76,000-square-foot facility will serve as the central hub for ECR’s professional racing operations and house advanced engineering and technical development spaces with a strategic retail and fan engagement component. Designed to be both functional and inspiring, the facility will feature a public viewing area into the team’s operations, a full-service merchandise store, and an on-site Java House café to elevate the fan experience. The project will also include the construction of the first city-funded parking garage at Grand Park, enhancing access and convenience for visitors and setting the stage for future developments within the master plan.

Founded in November 2011, ECR is now in its 14th season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition. The team’s ownership group is comprised of four Indiana businessmen: Ed Carpenter, Ted Gelov, Tony George and Stuart Reed. Gelov, owner of Heartland Food Products Group, joined the team prior to the 2025 season. Heartland FPG is also headquartered in Hamilton County and is best known for their consumer brands Splenda and Java House Coffee.

The announcement of a new race shop is the latest in a string of milestone achievements for the team. “Establishing ECR’s permanent home at Grand Park is a defining moment for our organization,” said Gelov, co-owner of ECR and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. “This new headquarters will not only serve as the foundation for our racing operations and technical development, but also as a place where fans can truly connect with our team, our partners and the sport of INDYCAR. As a long-time Hamilton County resident and business owner, I’m proud to invest in this community and help bring a new level of energy, innovation and opportunity to Westfield.”

ECR competes full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with drivers Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen. Carpenter gets behind the wheel each May to round out the team’s three-car lineup in the Indianapolis 500. “We are very excited about this project and how it will impact the growth of ECR into the future. The opportunity to build a world-class facility within Grand Park was something we could not pass up,” Carpenter stated. “The demographic of Grand Park and its annual visitors is not only a great opportunity for our team to reach new fans, but also a great opportunity for INDYCAR itself as we continue to capitalize on the current momentum of our sport. We are very focused on building a unique and best-in-class facility that will support our team and also showcase our brand to visitors each and every day.”

“ECR’s decision to relocate and expand at Grand Park is a major milestone for our city and a testament to the strength of our vision for Grand Park’s future. This project brings new opportunities for our residents, visitors, and local economy,” commented Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. “Attracting a professional sports team like ECR further solidifies Grand Park as a premier destination for sports and innovation. We are excited to welcome ECR to our community.”

Westfield Economic Development Director Jenell Fairman added, “ECR perfectly complements the sports innovation district identity that the City of Westfield envisions for Grand Park. Exposing amateur and youth sports competitors and leaders to a professional racing organization will be a catalyst for sports technology advancement in the Grand Park District.”

Groundbreaking is expected early 2026 with project completion in early 2027.